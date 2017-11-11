La Times Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times November 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Ball stars DEBS
Baseball’s Hammerin’ Hank AARON
Latin foot PES
Cline portrayer in "Sweet Dreams" LANGE
It comes from the head IDEA
Bunkum TRIPE
Meter preceder ALTI
Thrown for __ ALOOP
Traffic jam? MUDDLEOFTHEROAD
__ Rossi: Gallo brand CARLO
View from Anchorage DENALI
What may be intended by inadvertent wordplay? NOPUN
Theater giant? IMAX
Verdi’s "Un __ in maschera" BALLO
Serve leftover rolls? RECYCLEBUNS
"__ news?" ANY
"It’s Only a Paper Moon" composer ARLEN
Watch EYE
Bay Area county MARIN
Dispute over young flowers? BUDDINGWAR
Below average SUBNORMAL
Rescue squad initials EMS
"What should __?": dieter’s quandary IEAT
Totally lost ATSEA
Boating implements OARS
Goose cooked in its own fat, say CONFIT
Takes another tack VEERS
Night in Nantes NUIT
Last pat? THEBUTTEREND
Low areas DALES
Hawaiian non-natives HAOLES
"__ any drop to drink": Coleridge NOR
Grammarians’ concerns USAGES
Strong sharks MAKOS
Coin-making tool? PENNYPUNCHER
Words before "of rules" ASET
Beaded counters ABACI
Sealy alternatives SERTAS
Ma playing music YOYO
Bell sounds DONGS
Traveler’s option RAIL
Filing tool TAB
Some travelers put them on in winter SNOWTIRES
Mediocre deli item? DULLPICKLE
"__ Gold": Fonda film ULEES
Green Giant orb PEA
Letter-shaped 95-Down opening FHOLE
Birdie plus one PAR
Mallard’s beard? DUCKVANDYKE
Agreements YESES
Some dadaist art ARPS
Fear-inducing HAIRY
Not acceptable UNCOOL
Made level, with "up" TRUED
Pair of vehicles in a plot? TWOCARCOLLUSION
Vanzetti’s partner SACCO
Price-slashing event SALE
Eight-related OCTAL
Island near Corsica ELBA
Westernmost Canadian territory YUKON
Confident ending? IAL
Italian’s "That’ll do!" BASTA
Similar AKIN
Darken DIM
School URL ending EDU
Garden area BED
Like polo ponies SADDLED
Davidson College’s NCAA conference, for most sports ATEN
Like a crowd in full voice AROAR
Go through hastily, as drawers RIFLE
Vision-related OPTIC
Bk. after Ezra NEH
Prisoner’s reward PAROLE
Take off to get hitched ELOPE
Outfielder Rusty who played for four different expansion teams STAUB
Place to swim, in Paris LAC
Jai __ ALAI
Viking descendant on a rampage? NORMANMAULER
__ Heights: disputed Mideast region GOLAN
Powerful adhesive EPOXY
SSA-issued info IDNUMBER
Actress Téa LEONI
Suffix with consist ENCY
5-Across broke his record, with "The" BABE
Lily family member ARUM
Honorary law degs. LLDS
"You bet __ boots!" YER
Grandmas NANAS
Welcome sign for concert promoters SRO
Early metalworking period IRONAGE
Sorrowful mother of legend NIOBE
Group of related species GENUS
Float on the breeze WAFT
Having a spat ATIT
WWII firearm STEN
Broken in USED
Sign of spring ARIES
WWII carriers LSTS
Some printer labels AVERYS
Cartoon components CELS
Game with yellow balls TENNIS
"Don’t forget the rubber disk"? TAKEYOURPUCK
Nocturnal hunter with a distinctive call HOOTOWL
Mets sports commentator Darling RON
Morse code tones DAHS
Is attired in HASON
Preposition often shortened to one syllable UNTIL
Skull covering SCALP
Giant of a Giant MAYS
Window __ PANE
Drs.’ orders ECGS
Biodiverse South American country PERU
River to the Caspian URAL
"Later, Louis!" ADIEU
Sour red soups BORSCHTS
Ring outcomes, briefly TKOS
Everyone, in Essen ALLE
Fliers with stingers BEES
"Ideas worth spreading" acronym TED
Father figure DAD
"Nice Work __ Can Get It": 2012 Broadway musical IFYOU
Handler with a self-named Netflix talk show CHELSEA
Package PARCEL
Irish New Ager ENYA
Cline of country PATSY
Pianist Claudio ARRAU
Japanese piano maker KAWAI
Instrument with two 90-Acrosses VIOLA
Joshua tree’s 44-Down YUCCA
Half hitch and bowline KNOTS
Showiness ECLAT
Vino __: dry wine SECO
Southwestern pot OLLA
Author DeLillo DON
Hijack, e.g. ROB
Sort ILK
Wrap for Cio-Cio-San OBI
Indian flatbread NAN
