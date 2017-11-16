La Times Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times November 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Holy cow!" SCOTT
"Atta girl!" JOB
Like thinkers MINDS
Group that bestows a "Select" distinction on five board games annually MENSA
Barnyard mother EWE
Paris parting ADIEU
Arkansas’ __ National Forest OZARK
X, maybe TEN
Something to talk about TOPIC
Kit__ bar KAT
Ones responsible for paper cuts, briefly? EDS
Comedian Rogan JOE
39-Acr. locale PRC
Like Vivaldi’s "Spring" INE
More diverse MOTLIER
Suffix with brom- IDE
"Bambi" doe ENA
Jane of fiction EYRE
__ Island: NYC prison site RIKERS
Blood fluids SERA
Director Riefenstahl LENI
Buenos __ AIRES
Landmark that, in a way, is a border feature of this puzzle and a hint to what’s missing from 10 answers GREATWALL
Gumby’s pony POKEY
Othello, for one MOOR
Workers’ rights org. NLRB
"… through __ window breaks?" YONDER
Together, in Toulon UNIE
Back to front? IER
Line score initials RHE
Taken (with) SMITTEN
Egg: Pref. OVI
In the manner of ALA
P.O. box item ENV
Short order? BLT
Badminton need NET
Familia member MADRE
Tuna variety AHI
Tippett’s "King Priam," for one OPERA
"King Priam" is based on it ILIAD
"Kidding!" NOT
Argentine soccer superstar MESSI
Dogs in the AKC’s Working Group DANES
Bonobo, for one APE
Wheeler Peak’s national park BASIN
Blue Ridge range SMOKIES
"The Card Players" artist CEZANNE
Winning steadily ONATEAR
Train syst. across Russia TSR
"I wanna go too!" TAKEME
LAX-to-JFK flight shortener JETSTREAM
Be shy OWE
Dog star BENJI
Stand-up’s need MATERIAL
Words often heard after "shall live?" IDO
Colder NIPPIER
Tragic heroine of Irish legend DEIRDRE
Considerable achievement SUCCESS
Watson’s creator DOYLE
Anthem preposition OER
Offered free use of, as a library book LENTOUT
Pottery oven KILN
Treated like wine AGED
"You’re safe with me" IWONTBITE
Some field starters RYESEEDS
Red-headed Disney princess ARIEL
Oldest of the Seven Wonders PYRAMID
"Très chic!" OOHLALA
Add, as raisins to bread dough KNEADIN
Elsa or Nala LIONESS
Game with two-toned discs REVERSI
Scotland’s island BRITAIN
Watergate pres. RMN
Lay to rest ENTOMB
Donald Jr.’s mom IVANA
Singer Carly __ Jepsen RAE
Hip follower HOP
Green sphere PEA
