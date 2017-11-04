La Times Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Museum curators’ degs. MFAS
Considers DEEMS
"Ain’t happening" NOPE
Hobbyist’s knife XACTO
1814-’15 exile site ELBA
China’s Zhou __ ENLAI
Pats on the table OLEO
Tiger Woods has won a record 21 of them ESPYS
Goose’s medical concern? LOSSOFDOWN
F? FALSESTART
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jerry SLOAN
Ain’t right? ARENT
Hastings head LOO
Two-element tubes DIODES
Energetic mount STEED
One of Jupiter’s Galilean moons EUROPA
Woody’s son ARLO
Ones with will power? HEIRS
Discontinued allergy brand ACTIFED
Sundae topping item WALNUT
Ginger cookie factory statistic? SNAPCOUNT
Brut alternative AFTA
What "L" may mean: Abbr. LGE
Fared reasonably well DIDOK
Melodious ARIOSE
Short albums, for short EPS
Crystalline rocks GEODES
__ to go: eager RARIN
Troubling spots ACNE
Longtime Priceline pitchman SHATNER
Cries over LAMENTS
Perp stopper TASER
Beer ingredient MALT
What results from failure to stop at a deer crossing? DELAYOFGAME
"__ le roi!" VIVE
Equally irate ASMAD
Male escorts GIGOLOS
Kenny Rogers quartet EXWIVES
Socks HOSE
Subject for Archimedes LEVER
Convince using flattery CAJOLE
Window sill item POT
Yellow Teletubby LAALAA
Kitchen gadget CORER
Hasty departure LAM
Enthused AVID
So-so haul in the fishing industry? FAIRCATCH
Raising a ball, with "up" TEEING
"Il Trovatore" heroine LEONORA
Stop before surgery PREOP
Pesky biter GNAT
Verdi title bandit ERNANI
Invigorate Dry Spray maker ARRID
Soprano Fleming et al. RENEES
Private eye TEC
Manila envelope feature CLASP
Infamous fictional motel BATES
Home security system at no cost? FREESAFETY
"Hamlet" in progress? PLAYACTION
Martini partner ROSSI
Logical beginning? IDEO
Long-legged fisher EGRET
Sein, across the Rhine ETRE
Lessen ABATE
Swiss capital BERN
DEA activity RAIDS
Connecticut senator Chris DODD
2-Down’s boss MEL
1-Down’s sitcom employee FLO
Crunch targets ABS
Hairstyling legend SASSOON
Friday creator DEFOE
Hyphen relative ENDASH
North Carolina university ELON
Cavernous opening MAW
Rat Pack leader SINATRA
Like some bank services NOFEE
Chan portrayer OLAND
Bombard PELT
Daybreak deity EOS
Crosses off XESOUT
Oregon port ASTORIA
Auditing pro CPA
Norse war god TYR
Opposite of west, in Dortmund OST
Stale OLD
Puts into office ELECTS
Court defendant: Abbr. RESP
Bore DRAG
Prohibited courtroom procedure? ILLEGALMOTION
Go down SINK
Unpleasant singles bar come-on? OFFENSIVELINE
Tardy people, to some PETPEEVE
Courtroom figs. ADAS
Leatherwork tool AWL
Those, in Oaxaca ESOS
"Is that __?" ANO
Hokkaido noodle UDON
Helped through a tough time, with "over" TIDED
Tend to CAREFOR
Letter-shaped gaskets ORINGS
Utah range UINTA
Loosening of govt. standards DEREG
Take in EAT
James and Jones of jazz ETTAS
Duracell competitor RAYOVAC
Whac-__ AMOLE
Nitpick CAVIL
Wee, in Dundee SMA
Discuss in detail HASHOVER
California-based shoe company LAGEAR
Feature of a no-holds-barred campaign SMEAR
Legal thing RES
Actress Palmer LILLI
Joe Namath, notably EXJET
Costa __ Sol DEL
Eroded WORE
Pacific salmon COHO
Ashen PALE
Toto hit that mentions Kilimanjaro AFRICA
Routing org. AAA
Included in the email loop, briefly CCED
Santa __: dry winds ANAS
Corp. big shots MGT
Proof of paternity, perhaps DNATEST
Loan figs. APRS
The Beatles’ "Day __" TRIPPER
Spewed EGESTED
Baby’s first garment ONESIE
Implored PRAYED
Not leave as is ALTER
Belted tire synthetic RAYON
La Floride et La Virginie ETATS
Japanese chip maker NEC
Turn over CEDE
Adriatic port BARI
Monastery title FRA
Carl’s director son ROB
Conductor __-Pekka Salonen ESA
It’s not a bad lie FIB
JFK alternative LGA
Simpson trial judge ITO
Command from a maj. ORD
Actor Beatty NED
