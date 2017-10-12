La Times Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Yanks’ foes JAYS
Operation designed to hurt STING
Shipboard resident SWAB
CFO, e.g. EXEC
Not as likely to mess up ABLER
Walk without getting anywhere? PACE
TW … DONOTMAKEARIGHT
Shoelace site INSTEP
Shipboard chums MATEYS
Tenn. neighbor ALA
Apartment listing abbr. RMS
DCYC … BEFORETHEYHATCH
Nice with? AVEC
Gobs and gobs SLEWS
Cart for heavy loads DRAY
Filly’s brother COLT
Fighter eulogized by Bill Clinton, among others ALI
Old-time teacher MARM
"The Grapes of Wrath" figure OKIE
Beams GRINS
Prime real estate? EDEN
CI … NEXTTOGODLINESS
Downed a sub, say ATE
In-law’s wife, possibly SIS
Refrigerates CHILLS
One of a biblical ten PLAGUE
AGT … MUSTCOMETOANEND
Like quality beef AGED
One "sitting lonely on the placid bust," in a classic poem RAVEN
Course with relevant tangents TRIG
Regular guys JOES
Finals, e.g. EXAMS
Spot SITE
"Star Wars" warrior JEDI
Nerve cell part AXON
Cravings YENS
Ewan McGregor, for one SCOT
They’re often free SAMPLES
Sched. question mark TBA
Kind ILK
Once called NEE
Sir Georg Solti’s record 31 GRAMMYS
Rotating rod SPIT
Conduct WAGE
Hurting ACHY
Puts money (on) BETS
Dash TEAR
Not at all reflective RASH
On the lam ATLARGE
Backs up a videotape REWINDS
Cobb salad ingredient BACON
Bring to mind EVOKE
Composer Mendelssohn FELIX
Good-sized wedding band OCTET
Prefix for "sun" HELIO
Madison Ave. pitchers ADMEN
Carpentry, e.g. TRADE
Worries CARES
Church numbers HYMNS
Reacted to an arduous workout GOTSORE
Shoes without laces SLIPONS
Gymnast’s powder TALC
Ibiza, por ejemplo ISLA
Key of the finale of Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 CMAJ
"Les Misérables" author HUGO
"Now it’s clear" ISEE
Old Fords LTDS
Hard-working colonizers ANTS
Spice Girl Halliwell GERI
Second, e.g. UNIT
Sharp side EDGE
Reach capacity, with "out" MAX
Actress Mendes EVA
President pro __ TEM
