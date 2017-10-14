La Times Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Octopus octet ARMS
Pro-__: fundraisers AMS
Looks over quickly SCANS
"Hey, you!" PSST
Backyard raft POOLFLOAT
Russian wolfhound BORZOI
Jazz home UTAH
"Just kidding" NOTREALLY
On deck ABOARD
Pasta sauce brand RAGU
Pandora genre EMO
Annoyed NETTLED
The Heart of Dixie: Abbr. ALA
They have strings attached KITES
Comparable to a beet ASRED
Gave the once-over EYED
Driver’s reservation? TEETIME
Run the country REIGN
CDs and LPs RECS
Like two peas in __ APOD
Supplied in a comedy skit, as straight lines FED
The Pac-12’s Golden Bears CAL
LAX abbr. ARR
Pitch indicator NOTE
Supply with fluid HYDRATE
Safari runners? MACS
The puck stops here GOAL
Reasons for missing school FEVERS
Article in Der Spiegel EINE
Pink Floyd label EMI
Iridescent shell lining NACRE
Biceps, for one FLEXOR
Soho stroller PRAM
Perfect __ TENSE
"The Piano" actor KEITEL
Like a locked bathroom INUSE
"Mmm, delish!" SOGOOD
Japan is in it FAREAST
Fire starters SPARKS
Team up UNITE
Brand for cold sores ABREVA
Carry __: sing on pitch ATUNE
Was visibly moved WEPT
Begin successor SHAMIR
Harry’s love GINNY
Negative link NOR
"Dies __" IRAE
Tell the teacher TATTLE
Where the Indus flows ASIA
Org. for the Sky, the Stars and the Sun WNBA
Went wild RANRIOT
Sign of approval SEAL
Chum, in Cherbourg AMI
__ Majesty HIS
Pueblo pronoun ESA
-ish, after a number ORSO
Old theaters RKOS
Firing offense? ARSON
Big Sky Brewing Company home MONTANA
PC key used in combinations CTRL
Zoo keepers CAGES
Lasting marks SCARS
Bench for a flock PEW
"Casablanca" setting MOROCCO
Kaplan Test Prep focus: Abbr. GRE
"Funny joke!" HAHA
Loud insect CICADA
Flat across the pond? APARTMENT
44-Down shape OVAL
Classic game consoles ATARIS
"This looks bad for us!" WERETOAST
Shelter adoptees PETS
Heat-resistant glass PYREX
Drops at dawn DEW
"Symphony in Black" artist ERTE
Temporary lack of inspiration? APNEA
Shangri-La offerings ROOMS
Track activity, to Brits MOTORRACING
35mm camera type SLR
Wings, in zoology ALAE
Lava MOLTENROCK
Like miso, typically SALTY
Cry out loud SOB
Many a University of Zagreb student CROAT
Augusta National shrub AZALEA
"Lucky Guy" was her last play NORAEPHRON
PBS "Science Kid" SID
Holiday in the month of Adar PURIM
Minnesota’s annual one is held in Falcon Heights STATEFAIR
Guru SAGE
As a result THUS
Luxury handbag FENDI
President between Harrison and Polk TYLER
Spoiled BAD
Adam’s garden EDEN
Captain of the Adventure Galley KIDD
Sushi fish EELS
Former FAO Schwarz parent TOYSRUS
Lady of pop GAGA
Time-out at work COFFEEBREAK
Outstanding STELLAR
Sicilian hot spot ETNA
View as DEEM
Engraved jewelry item CAMEO
Perfect game, e.g. RAREFEAT
Adam’s love EVE
Run over REPEAT
Team covered at amazinavenue.com METS
Princess with a twin brother LEIA
Permit to leave EXITVISA
Night light NEON
Sotomayor replaced him SOUTER
Mobile home TRAILER
Fix, as a pet SPAY
Twist DISTORT
Genesis creator SEGA
Boston Marathon Expo display RUNNINGGEAR
Drawer openers KNOBS
Toxin fighters SERA
"Tsk tsk" THATSAPITY
Pet shelter’s concern ANIMALCARE
Finish line WIRE
Mound stats ERAS
Topper made from the jipijapa palm PANAMAHAT
K2 and Hood: Abbr. MTS
Wax Ready-Strips maker NAIR
"Easy there!" WHOA
Charged bits IONS
Bonkers LOCO
Garage capacity ONECAR
Juice bar freebie STRAW
"Dilbert" creator Adams SCOTT
Doctoral hurdles ORALS
In the know AWARE
Drew (in) ROPED
Max of Dadaism ERNST
Sicilian seven SETTE
Hit the mall SHOP
Way into the mountain CAVE
More, to Miguel MAS
Backstage staff CREW
Limit CAP
Fort in New Jersey DIX
Toon bartender Szyslak MOE
