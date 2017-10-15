La Times Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Baseball putout, often TAG
Digital readouts, for short LCDS
No more than ATMOST
401(k) kin: Abbr. IRA
Settled on a rail ALIT
Abs exercise CRUNCH
Source of valuable metal GOLDMINE
Holy __: brat TERROR
Isaac’s eldest ESAU
Golden State wine region NAPA
One World Trade Center topper SPIRE
Sales team REPS
Early record player GRAMOPHONE
Give it __: make an effort ATRY
Work’s opposite PLAY
Fibber or Molly of old radio MCGEE
Rationale BASIS
Repair FIX
Beatles song used as wake-up music on the last Space Shuttle mission GOODDAYSUNSHINE
Mariner’s "Help!" SOS
Tear to pieces RIPUP
Makes, as money EARNS
"Buona __": Gino’s "Good evening" SERA
Former trans-Atl. fliers SSTS
Revolving blade sharpener GRINDSTONE
Thing to scratch ITCH
Cut again, as grass REMOW
Bring into the firm HIRE
About 66.5 degrees, for the Arctic Circle NLAT
Musician Keys ALICIA
Extinct since way back when … and, in a way, what each set of circles represents LONGGONE
Poland Spring competitor DASANI
Words to Brutus ETTU
Dist. you can see VIS
The "S" in GPS SYSTEM
Pest-control brand DCON
Md. summer hrs. EDT
Striped big cat TIGER
Got up AROSE
Islands visited by Darwin GALAPAGOS
On the __: at large LAM
Like Saran wrap CLINGY
Bahraini money DINAR
Assembly instructions start STEPA
Put-on ACT
Violates a "private property" sign TRESPASSES
Brown played by Candice Bergen MURPHY
"Blame It __": 1984 film set in Brazil ONRIO
Disdain SCORN
Little pigs number THREE
Looked for prints DUSTED
Intensifies AMPSUP
Actress Lena OLIN
1967 Neil Diamond song title line preceding "Go to my head" REDREDWINE
British sports cars MGS
Pigeon sound COO
Less-traveled way BYPATH
Sch. with a Phoenix campus ASU
Grade school crush, often FIRSTLOVE
Quaint quarters INN
Kisses, in romantic letters XES
Hoity-toity manners AIRS
Detesting HATING
Polar expedition vehicle SNOCAT
Taken care of SEENTO
Mortarboard tossers GRADS
Race with batons RELAY
"What’d __?": returning traveler’s query IMISS
Lubricated OILED
Campus midshipmen’s prog. NROTC
Dog or coyote CANID
Nuclear trial, briefly HTEST
"Ready, __, fire!" AIM
Staple or nail driver GUN
