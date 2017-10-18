La Times Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Wing it ADLIB
Doing battle ATWAR
Quarterback Brady TOM
"Fun With Dick and Jane" (2005) actress LEONI
Hourglass, e.g. SHAPE
Political commentator Navarro ANA
Southern dish, so we hear BLACKEYEDPP
Tap site KEG
Justice Dept. branch ATF
Fair EVEN
What "A" is for, in Sue Grafton’s mystery series ALIBI
Hot rod? SPIT
World’s navigable waters, so we hear SEVENCC
__ Friday CASUAL
Savory Chinese snack TEAEGG
Manufacturing facility PLANT
Manhattan developer? BAR
#1 texting pal BFF
Welcome relief, so we hear ASIGHTFORSOREII
Sevilla sun SOL
Nice way to say no? NON
__ signs VITAL
"I bet!" OHSURE
Composes, as music for a poem SETSTO
Suggestive dance, so we hear STRIPTT
Put on WORE
Hindu class CASTE
Works on walls OILS
Nursery complaint WAH
__ Dhabi ABU
Warning hint, so we hear WORDTOTHEYY
"Little ol’ me?" MOI
"Middlemarch" novelist ELIOT
Flowed back EBBED
Soup cooker POT
Criticize sharply DECRY
Butch and Sundance chasers POSSE
Goya’s "Duchess of __" ALBA
Muscle used to raise your hand in school, for short DELT
Lollygag LOAF
"Monsters, __" INC
Spokesperson’s route? BIKEPATH
Till now ASYET
In those days THEN
Gum ball WAD
Galaxy download APP
Maintain, as roads REPAVE
Bookie’s work TAKINGBETS
Last non-AD yr. ONEBC
Tricks MAGIC
Wicked EVIL
Cut of lamb LEG
Belted out SUNG
Burn slightly SEAR
They may ring or have rings EARS
Calculating pros CPAS
Plus ALSO
Outfit with bell-bottom trousers SAILORSUIT
Steak named for its shape TBONE
Bravo automaker FIAT
Dough used in baklava FILO
Letter-shaped fastener TNUT
One might be made of sheets and pillows FORT
Exceed, as a boundary OVERSTEP
Bris, e.g. RITE
Flop’s opposite HIT
Gushed SPEWED
Go it alone SOLO
Rapscallion SCAMP
Just not done TABOO
Quick with comebacks WITTY
Funk ODOR
Halloween decor WEBS
All in favor AYES
Literary alter ego HYDE
Stadium cry OLE
Wrestler Flair nicknamed "The Nature Boy" RIC
"Entourage" channel HBO
