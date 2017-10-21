La Times Crossword Answers October 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
"Take __!" THAT
Follower of Zeno STOIC
Revelatory moments AHAS
Concert site HALL
Gives a shine to WAXES
Conveyor connected to a pump AORTA
Norse trickster LOKI
Mayberry redhead OPIE
Result of failing to catch a wascally wabbit? ELMERSGLOOM
Viral video about Dre’s headphones? BEATSMEME
Ultimate EVENTUAL
Barak of Israel EHUD
Victim of Casca CAESAR
Litany from a lying perp DENIALS
Pasta wheat DURUM
Ad hoc gp. COMM
ISP alternative DSL
"C’mon, bro!" AWMAN
Landlocked African land ZIMBABWE
"Are not!" evoker AMSO
Holiday seasons YULES
Underwater stabilizer KEEL
Embellish ADORN
Tops off FILLS
Zip NIL
Seriously hurt MAIM
StubHub parent company EBAY
Young Darth’s nickname ANI
"I’m the best on the runway," e.g.? MODELINGCLAIM
Hang-thread link BYA
Inviting words COMEONIN
Risk it DARE
Like some R-rated films RACY
Took an arduous trip TREKKED
"Sexy" Beatles woman SADIE
Pathetic PITIFUL
Walk obediently HEEL
Biceps exercise CHIN
"You’re not done talking, are you?" WHATELSE
Soccer phenom Freddy ADU
Herb served only on trains? RAILROADTHYME
Wore (away) ATE
NASA vehicles LEMS
Court entry PLEA
Barrel contents OIL
Any of three Ottoman sultans AHMED
Beef recall cause ECOLI
Poetic foot IAMB
Mideast capital at 7,380 feet SANAA
Hefty refs. OEDS
Toyota compacts COROLLAS
Somewhat high TIPSY
Not cloudy: Abbr. CLR
Tidy the garden, in a way WEED
Charge RUNAT
It precedes some hockey games OCANADA
Creativity result OUTPUT
Hall of Fame catcher Carlton FISK
Sweater type CARDIGAN
Floral stench? BLOOMFUNK
Poor prompt to a friend who’s been asked what the capital of Alaska is? JUSTSAYNOME
A risk might be taken on one LARK
Rickey flavoring LIME
__ nous ENTRE
Half a ’60s-’70s pop duo SONNY
Poker game starter ANTE
2000, for one YEAR
Poker game betrayals TELLS
Where Nike has no "i," briefly NYSE
Suit material TWEED
Cut in two HALVE
Corporate heavies AXMEN
Young star TEENIDOL
They go on for generations SAGAS
Turnpike fee TOLL
Medalla de victor ORO
Skater Midori ITO
Smartphone feature CAMERA
"Dark Sky Island," e.g. ALBUM
Did some gardening HOED
Alias preceder AKA
Without ads, it’s usually about 21 or 22 minutes SITCOM
Like much jam HOMEMADE
Copies APES
__ bean LIMA
Inappropriate look LEER
Sp. lasses SRTAS
2016 film subtitled "Miracle on the Hudson" SULLY
Latin dance SAMBA
Eye-opener at the gym HUNK
Live DWELL
Uncertain sounds UMS
Eyelashes CILIA
Not from around here ALIEN
Enthusiasm ZEAL
British cop’s heartthrob? BOBBYFLAME
"King Kong" (1933) actress WRAY
"Dark Sky Island" musician ENYA
"It’s __!": "True!" AFACT
Bouncer’s concern MINOR
Some "Ghostbusters" jokes? SLIMEHUMOR
Reversed UNDID
Host EMCEE
Barbecue equipment using wood SMOKER
Sister of Moses MIRIAM
Swimmer’s unit ONELAP
Panhandle state IDAHO
Gymnast Comaneci NADIA
Tedious work GRIND
Kathy of country MATTEA
Barely get, with "out" EKE
Co. in Cannes CIE
"Get lost!" SCRAM
Kingdom subdivisions PHYLA
"¿Cómo está __?" USTED
__ United: English soccer team LEEDS
Sniveling WHINY
Smart guy? ALEC
Art __ DECO
Homeric epic ILIAD
Beethoven strolled in them for inspiration LEAS
Done for TOAST
Highway hazard SLOWPOKE
Interfere with HORNINON
Intestinal section ILEUM
A/C measure BTUS
Day or nail follower SPA
West African capital ACCRA
Uncork, so to speak LETFLY
Laser alternative INKJET
__ man LADYS
"Star Trek: TNG" first officer RIKER
Refreshment spots OASES
Extreme pain AGONY
Condemns DAMNS
In the blink of __ ANEYE
Beatles nonsense syllables OBLA
__ Bator ULAN
Battery, e.g. TORT
Low-cost home loan org. FNMA
Bottom row PC key CTRL
Turn often prohibited, slangily UIE
French article UNE
Home of the NHL’s Blues STL
