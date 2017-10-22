La Times Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Eydie who sang with Steve Lawrence GORME
Began a typical triathlon SWAM
Went lickety-split SPED
Construction girder IBEAM
Prefix with legal PARA
Epitaph starter HERE
Six-inch putt, say, in golf lingo GIMME
Distinctive flair ELAN
Eye part IRIS
*A little bit at a time, to a mason BRICKBYBRICK
Heavy favorites SHOOINS
Those women, in Spain ELLAS
Shabby homes HOVELS
Huge LARGE
Surprise police action RAID
*Next step up after a crib, for some toddlers BIGBOYBED
Grecian vessel of verse URN
What "is yet to come," in a Sinatra classic THEBEST
Shogun stronghold EDO
*Hit by *NSYNC about the end of a relationship BYEBYEBYE
When repeated, a Samoan city PAGO
Sleep clinic study APNEA
Got via hard work EARNED
Chicago airport OHARE
Diplomatic office EMBASSY
*Iconic refrain from the Trammps’ 1976 hit "Disco Inferno" BURNBABYBURN
Playground retort AMSO
Shapeless mass BLOB
Biting ACERB
Space Race destination MOON
Theater level LOGE
Cygnus’ brightest star DENEB
"Rule, Britannia" composer ARNE
"Goodness gracious!" EGAD
Founded: Abbr. ESTAB
Jazzman’s job GIG
Japanese sash OBI
Sleep stage REM
Did a Cuban dance MAMBOED
TV chef Lagasse EMERIL
Contractor’s details SPECS
Base on balls WALK
Spirited horse ARAB
Scads of MANY
Child star Temple SHIRLEY
Danger PERIL
"All My Children" vixen ERICA
Newsroom fixtures DESKS
Helpful connections INS
Fathered, biblically BEGOT
Landscaper’s planting SHRUB
White with age HOARY
Sheeplike OVINE
Tripoli’s country LIBYA
1958 Pulitzer-winning author James AGEE
Football carriers: Abbr. RBS
"Cheers" actress Neuwirth BEBE
Spilled the __: told all BEANS
Barely beats EDGES
Puppet Howdy __ DOODY
Easygoing sort TYPEB
Egg layer HEN
Without exception BARNONE
Struts like a horse PRANCES
Australian runner EMU
Use sandpaper on ABRADE
Trump predecessor OBAMA
Funny stuff HUMOR
Felonious flames ARSON
Subsided EBBED
Ready, willing and __ ABLE
Modern diary BLOG
Discipline with mats YOGA
Tolkien tree creature ENT
Stephen of "The Crying Game" REA
Consumer protection org., and a hint to the answers to starred clues BBB
