La Times Crossword Answers October 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bunches of bucks WADS
Strip of latticework LATH
Expels OUSTS
For each one APOP
Jackson 5 hair style AFRO
IV part INTRA
Stacy Lewis’ org. LPGA
Severely harm MAIM
Use, as for a snooze LIEON
"Well, __-di-dah!" LAH
Finishing a sentence? SERVINGTIME
In the air ALOFT
Ancient Peruvian INCA
"Fresh Air" airer NPR
Diagram on a golf score card COURSELAYOUT
Attachment to a movable sprinkler HOSE
Divinity school subj. REL
John Irving title writer GARP
Romantically involved with SEEING
Oscar Mayer product WIENER
"And she shall bring forth __": Matthew ASON
Bordeaux brushoff NON
Co. known for music compilations KTEL
Bad news for subway riders FAREINCREASE
VW preceders? STU
Fabric mishap TEAR
Grecian urn glorifier, e.g. ODIST
Grammatically, "have" in "I have spoken," e.g. HELPINGVERB
Letters between mus and xis NUS
Ball co-star ARNAZ
Revered Tibetan LAMA
Paltry MERE
Author Kafka or composer Liszt FRANZ
City west of Tulsa ENID
Neck of the woods AREA
Short-tempered TESTY
College Board exams, for short SATS
Wordless summons PSST
Character actor Eli who often co-starred with his wife Anne Jackson WALLACH
Horse with a spotted coat APPALOOSA
Backyard pet shelters DOGHOUSES
Massage venue SPA
Unconvincing, as excuses go LAME
A long way off AFAR
Barely worth mentioning TRIVIAL
Grits, essentially HOMINY
Dashboard indicator OILGAUGE
Textbook division UNIT
Oktoberfest keepsake STEIN
Beat the pants off TROMP
More reasonable SANER
GPS lines STS
Cpl., for one NCO
No longer encumbered by FREEOF
South end? ERN
Journey segment LEG
Did terribly TANKED
Orthodontic devices RETAINERS
Lays a guilt trip on, say PRESSURES
Nervously distracted INATIZZY
Took the title WON
Business abbr. INC
State of bliss NIRVANA
"Dinner!" … and a hint to the first word of 21-, 27-, 44- and 53-Across LETSEAT
Stimpy’s sidekick REN
NFC East team EAGLES
Take the wrong way? ROB
Unfair treatment, with "the" SHAFT
__ Haute TERRE
Forearm bones ULNAS
Breathe hard PANT
Give off EMIT
X-ray units RADS
27-Across, essentially MAP
VIDEO