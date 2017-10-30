La Times Crossword Answers October 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Capital of Poland WARSAW
Actress Moore DEMI
Dick and Jane’s dog SPOT
Tropical lizard IGUANA
Large-scale EPIC
Vagrant HOBO
"Evita" Tony-winning actress PATTILUPONE
__-ran ALSO
Diminutive suffix ETTE
Fort full of gold KNOX
Guitarist Clapton ERIC
Spanish king REY
Coast Guard rank PETTYOFFICER
Prefix with sol AERO
Flight height: Abbr. ALT
Ambient music pioneer Brian ENO
Rural road surface DIRT
Carpal or tarsal lead-in META
Prilosec target ACID
Roberto Clemente, notably PITTSBURGHPIRATE
"__-daisy!" UPSY
Approximately ORSO
Small fishing boat DORY
D.C. United’s org. MLS
Sweetie pie HON
Urge PROD
Ceramics shaper POTTERSWHEEL
34-Down, in Toledo, Sp. SRA
Naturalist John MUIR
"__ Lang Syne" AULD
Truant GI AWOL
Fatherly nickname PAPA
Tinker in the workshop PUTTERABOUT
Move a bit STIR
"__, Brute?" ETTU
Not inclined (to) AVERSE
Meat safety org. USDA
Loch with a mystery NESS
Blowtorch user WELDER
Windshield cleaner WIPER
Striped quartz AGATE
Like old wagon trails RUTTY
Appease, as hunger SATE
Smart game-show vowel purchase for "F_LM CR_T_C" ANI
"The Color Purple" author Alice WALKER
Bus terminus DEPOT
Modeling glue EPOXY
60 secs. MIN
Devils’ playing surface, ironically ICE
Puppeteer Lewis SHARI
Patrol vehicle POLICECAR
Target of captioning censorship OBSCENITY
"That’s __ bad" TOO
"Do __ others … " UNTO
Young salamander EFT
Caresses, as a dog PETS
Inaugural recitation OATH
Envelope part FLAP
Used a bike RODE
Superficially cultured ARTY
Embassy workers DIPLOMATS
"What a harebrained idea!" ITSSTUPID
52-Across, in Toledo, OH MRS
Self-esteem EGO
Retired Yankee slugger, to fans AROD
Gas station machine PUMP
Crude dude BOOR
Catering coffeepots URNS
Big screen star IDOL
Ship’s pronoun HER
One-named soccer great PELE
Change, as map details REDRAW
Sparkly crown TIARA
Light bulb units WATTS
Many Rwandans HUTUS
See 59-Down SWORD
Shake awake ROUSE
Change ALTER
Brother of Cain ABEL
Nittany Lions’ sch. PSU
It’s mightier than the 52-Down, so they say PEN
4 x 4, for short UTE
Blvd. AVE
