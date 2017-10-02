La Times Crossword Answers October 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times October 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Carpet thickness PILE
Crowbar, basically LEVER
Vanishing ski lift TBAR
Preemptive rescue op EVAC
Wear down ERODE
MasterCard rival VISA
*Boot camp newbie RAWRECRUIT
Not fer AGIN
Slap in the face INSULT
Play the hand you were dealt STANDPAT
Smooth engine sound HUM
__-Locka, Florida OPA
Aetna’s bus. INS
Michelin product CARTIRE
Ancient vase in a museum, say RELIC
Fuel-efficient Chevy AVEO
Physics work unit ERG
Starts the kitty ANTES
Truth stretcher LIAR
Nebula Award genre SCIFI
Undiluted PURE
Untrue FALSE
Acquired GOT
__ Minor: Little Bear URSA
Chinese menu promise NOMSG
Company co-founded by J.P. Morgan USSTEEL
"The Simpsons" disco guy STU
Sport-__: 4 x 4 UTE
90 deg. at the North Pole, e.g. LAT
Overly long and generally unproductive activity TIMESINK
One of Santa’s reindeer DASHER
"SOS" pop group ABBA
*Defensible alibi GOODEXCUSE
Baked desserts PIES
Latest craze MANIA
Ointment additive ALOE
Tortoise racer HARE
Spiritual guardian ANGEL
Identity hider MASK
Prefix with scope PERI
Hall of Fame catcher Rodriguez IVAN
Newton’s motion trio LAWS
Color of raw silk ECRU
Professors’ talks LECTURES
Boot the ball ERR
"Parlez-__ français?" VOUS
Manuscript fixer EDITOR
Make another recording of RETAPE
Promo on the tube TVAD
*Grand scheme of things BIGPICTURE
From China, say ASIAN
Tirades RANTS
Pre-college, briefly ELHI
Simba’s playmate NALA
Defunct Ford division, for short MERC
Baby whale CALF
Sports shoe brand AVIA
*It may be rational, in math REALNUMBER
Sculptor’s subject TORSO
Data to be processed INPUT
Band tour booking GIG
Highland tongue ERSE
Close tightly SEAL
Basketball transgression FOUL
"Agreed!" … and what can be said about the start of the answers to starred clues ITSADEAL
Grounded Aussie birds EMUS
Mark of disgrace STIGMA
Columbus, by birth GENOAN
Lay’s chips-in-a-can brand STAX
Dangerous bacterium STAPH
Knee-to-ankle bone TIBIA
Lessen, as pain EASE
Skull Island ape KONG
Rip-off SCAM
Island dance HULA
Those, in Mexico ESOS
Cause serious nose-wrinkling REEK
Stop working, as an engine DIE
