La Times Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times September 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Amount to COST
Evening affair SOIREE
Cavern critter BAT
Clarinet cousin OBOE
Many charity golf tournaments PROAMS
Wall St. specialist ARB
24-hour broadcaster that keeps you up-to-date NEWSCHANNEL
CBS police series with three spin-offs CSI
Moog, briefly SYNTH
Detroit NFLer LION
Hershey’s toffee bar SKOR
Music from Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey et al. BIGBANDSOUND
Chintzy CHEAPO
Type of waste pump SUMP
Buyer’s financing LOAN
Army installation BASE
Last Marx brother, alphabetically ZEPPO
Well-suited APT
Ship’s area for medical assistance SICKBAY
Spy novelist Deighton LEN
Bette’s "Divine" nickname MISSM
Bills at bars TABS
Almanac tidbit FACT
Long-running dispute FEUD
Braggart’s retort ICANSO
Singer dubbed "King of Country" GEORGESTRAIT
Doctor Zhivago’s love LARA
Island band The __ Men BAHA
Garlicky mayo AIOLI
Musician’s suffix IST
Saturated like the ends of 17-, 23-, 39- and 50-Across? WATERLOGGED
Lawn coating DEW
Exercise pieces ETUDES
Russian range or river URAL
Symphonic gp. inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 ELO
Head out DEPART
Start of a choosing rhyme EENY
Pen occupants CONS
Do what’s asked OBEY
Scattered, as seeds SOWN
Nuclear restraint topic TESTBAN
Globe shape: Abbr. SPH
Dental care brand ORALB
Ancient Aegean land IONIA
Talked nonstop RANON
Removes errors from EMENDS
Bilingual subj. ESL
"Just in case" strategy BACKUPPLAN
Fiery crime ARSON
"Fun, Fun, Fun" car in a 1960s song TBIRD
Greenside golf shot CHIP
"Win __, lose … " SOME
Mongolian desert GOBI
Postwar supermodel Parker SUZY
Mollusk in a red or white linguine sauce CLAM
Arizona native HOPI
Consumes enough to nourish mother and unborn child EATSFORTWO
Play a part ACT
Calypso cousin SKA
Recede, as the tide EBB
Lats relatives PECS
Not fooled by ONTO
Highly self-satisfied SMUG
Singapore’s continent ASIA
Blood bank supply SERA
Exhaustion FATIGUE
Candidates’ face-off DEBATE
"So long, Paulo!" CIAO
Soar without effort GLIDE
Painter’s stand EASEL
Stopped slouching SATUP
Silents star Bara THEDA
Not as prevalent RARER
Kid lit monster OGRE
Low-fat LEAN
In an aimless fashion IDLY
Married WED
WWII carrier LST
VIDEO