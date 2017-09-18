La Times Crossword Answers September 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times September 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"More or less" suffix ISH
Rose and fell on the waves BOBBED
Tax pros CPAS
Cohort of Larry and Curly MOE
Not widely understood ARCANE
Boffo review RAVE
Extemporaneous, as a speech OFFTHECUFF
Theater honor OBIE
"Firework" singer Perry KATY
Near-perfect bridge feat SMALLSLAM
Amigo PAL
Liam of "Michael Collins" NEESON
Appointed White House overseer CHIEFOFSTAFF
__ Vegas LAS
Peaceful CALM
Dalai Lama’s homeland TIBET
Planets, in poems ORBS
Not suitable for military service … or an apt description of 17-, 27-, 49- and 64-Across FOURF
Thick book TOME
Salami type GENOA
Nevada senator Harry REID
Red wine choice, for short ZIN
Laundry service option FLUFFANDFOLD
’60s dance craze WATUSI
Opus __: "The Da Vinci Code" sect DEI
DJ known for playing novelty tunes DRDEMENTO
Surrealist Salvador DALI
Geological age AEON
Beanstalk giant’s chant FEEFIFOFUM
Unclothed BARE
Like bears URSINE
Alias, on police blotters AKA
List of appts. SKED
English writer Edward Bulwer-__ LYTTON
"Oedipus __" REX
"Didn’t hurt a bit!" IMOK
Living room seat SOFA
Lift with effort HEFT
Scoff from Scrooge BAH
Calif. neighbor ORE
Covertly sends an email dupe to BCCS
"The Wizard of Oz" author BAUM
__ terrible: difficult child, in French ENFANT
Rid of parasites, as a dog DEFLEA
Multi-discipline strength-training program CROSSFIT
Painter Picasso PABLO
Like many nest-builders AVIAN
Look (like) SEEM
Tap out a text, say TYPE
Departed LEFT
N.Y. Jets’ org. AFC
Bread shape LOAF
Bathtub blockage CLOG
Cocksure Aesopian racer HARE
Library ID ISBN
Mel’s Diner waitress FLO
Blue toon SMURF
Memorable clown BOZO
Disney’s "__ and the Detectives" EMIL
See to TEND
Began to melt SOFTENED
Stephen of "Michael Collins" REA
Locate FIND
Grad ALUM
Pres. before JFK DDE
Beneficial USEFUL
Fancy duds FINERY
Pal of Rover FIDO
Perpetrate, as havoc WREAK
Love to pieces ADORE
Pats gently DABS
Exam TEST
"Think nothing __" OFIT
Many miles off AFAR
"Use the Force, __" LUKE
Big-screen format IMAX
Masculine Italian suffix with bamb- INO
Marshland FEN
