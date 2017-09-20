La Times Crossword Answers September 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times September 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hopped out of bed AROSE
Challenge for Santa’s dry-cleaner SOOT
Medicine __, Alberta HAT
OPEC, for one CARTEL
Radius neighbor ULNA
Sworn statement IDO
Measurement based on inflation and unemployment rates MISERYINDEX
X, at times TEN
Tesla Motors co-founder Musk ELON
"Inside Politics" channel CNN
Poet laureate, e.g. TITLE
"Postcards From the Edge" author CARRIEFISHER
Where Moses received the Ten Commandments, for short MTSINAI
Colorful fall tree MAPLE
Put together BUILT
Instagram upload, briefly PIC
Three-time A.L. MVP AROD
"Is there more?" AND
Smart comment? ITHURTS
Baja she-bear OSA
Understands SEES
Solar wind particle ION
Song of worship PSALM
Off-white color PEARL
It may be reckless ABANDON
Semipermeable biological barrier CELLMEMBRANE
Big glitch SNAFU
Inhospitable ICY
2000s Chevy AVEO
Signature piece? PEN
Author born 9/21/1947 who penned the starts of 17-, 24-, 38- and 52-Across STEPHENKING
Biblical craft ARK
Roof edge EAVE
"Mad About You" co-star REISER
"But, mom!" evokers NOS
Zoomed SPED
Drumroll drum SNARE
Top ACME
Scenic overlook safety feature RAIL
Driving directions qualifier ORSO
Sign maker’s aid STENCIL
Always, in sonnets EER
Denomination of most Iraqi Kurds SUNNI
Unlike spring chickens OLD
Person ONE
Advice for an e-filer TAXTIP
Get going HITTHEROAD
One-named "All I Ask" singer ADELE
Skin care product TONER
Sports bra fabric LYCRA
Cross characters INRI
Land surrounded by agua ISLA
Not pro ANTI
Bahrain bigwig EMIR
One of John Adams’ "stubborn things" FACT
Corp. execs’ degrees MBAS
Use a fork, perhaps TUNE
Exercises that strengthen obliques SIDEPLANKS
"Sign language is pretty handy," e.g. PUN
Nobel Prize city OSLO
Butler’s last word DAMN
Flag TIRE
"Chariots of Fire" Oscar nominee Ian HOLM
Time period SPAN
__-service SELF
Enter surreptitiously SNEAKIN
Makes giggle AMUSES
Cat’s back shape, at times ARCH
Tylenol rival BAYER
Political channel CSPAN
Calendario month ENERO
Two-footer BIPED
Authorization to enter a country VISA
Fed. power dept. ENER
Barbarian OGRE
__ water TAP
Holiday threshold EVE
Nintendo’s Super __ console NES
