La Times Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Parcel of land TRACT
Confused state FOG
Chapter XXVIII of "Moby-Dick" AHAB
Creator of a quirky cartoon family ADDAMS
Island veranda LANAI
Old cereal box no. RDA
__ Alto PALO
Vacation option CRUISE
Designated meditation area? CHANTROOM
Key to a discography including "Purple Rain"? PRINCEINDEX
Writer known for his surprise endings OHENRY
Old lemon EDSEL
Pick ELECT
Longtime TV host Carol BURNETT
Expansive VAST
Lhasa __: small dog APSO
Dots in l’océan ILES
Lift UPRAISE
Exist ARE
Library attention-getter PSST
Purity meas. KTS
Vacant look, e.g.? TRANCEELEMENT
Annual report VIP CEO
Quaint "before" ERE
High school phase for many ANGST
Testing site LAB
Oral dozen MOLARS
Got out of the stable, say RANFREE
"Platoon" setting NAM
Atlantic and Pacific, e.g. TIMEZONES
Lincoln in-law TODD
One who doesn’t stay put NOMAD
Bard’s bedtime EEN
__ Reader UTNE
Southampton sword SABRE
Tirade from an underground worker? SEWERRANT
Smartened (up) WISED
Stopper PLUG
Water control project DAM
Hound attraction SCENT
Spanish ayes SISI
Fashionable sort? LATECOMER
Witch HAG
In abundance APLENTY
Emcee responsibilities INTROS
Opposite of pref. SUF
Dominated OWNED
"That’s surprising" GEE
Loving murmur COO
Elegant knight’s accoutrement? SATINANDLANCE
Tap choice, for short IPA
Lombardy Castle city ENNA
USO show audience GIS
"Me too" SOHAVEI
Tech news website CNET
Browning, e.g. POET
Rocky areas?: Abbr. MTNS
Oversees MANAGES
Unemotional STOIC
Farewell that’s bid ADIEU
One of two using matched weapons DUELER
New Englander from Lhasa? TIBETANYANK
Viper’s bar order? SNAKEPINT
Storied restaurant ALICES
Suit to __ ATEE
Fallen space station MIR
Rink fakes DEKES
Hems in BESETS
Hires competitor DADS
BART stop, e.g. STA
Rarely ordered food? STEAK
Comfort during a tough time, for short TLC
Bleachers sound RAH
California’s Santa __ River ANA
Camera choices CANONS
10% donation TITHE
Like the biggest stories FRONTPAGE
Smell ODOR
Reminiscent of venison GAMY
Soothe APPEASE
Aggressive marketing HARDSELL
Posh party invitees ALIST
Doggy bag item BONE
Expert ACE
Hangs on a line DRIES
Longtime rubber company DUNLOP
Personal assistant AIDE
PC speed unit MSEC
Suggestive message SEXT
Took back RETURNED
Shannon’s county CLARE
Yamaha user BIKER
Extreme ULTRA
What to click in response to an offensive tweet? RESENTBUTTON
Fight (for) VIE
Writers PENMEN
ICU personnel RNS
Infomercial urging ACTNOW
Completely surrounding AMBIENT
Insufficient medley? SCANTSINGING
Calm SERENE
Like green salads TOSSED
Time for una siesta TARDE
Down EAT
From A __ TOZ
Title name that "Every little breeze seems to whisper," in a Chevalier song LOUISE
One may be exposed by an expert FORGER
Iowa State city AMES
Spring time MARCH
First got acquainted MET
Serious foe NEMESIS
De Matteo of "The Sopranos" DREA
Do film editing work SPLICE
Program with steps ALANON
Green eggs advocate SAM
Namibia neighbor ANGOLA
Author who wrote "Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life" WILDE
Two pills, perhaps DOSAGE
Cereal brand since 1955 SPECIALK
49-Acrosses lead them COS
More than trot RUN
"Archie Bunker’s Place" co-star ANNEMEARA
Plains dwelling TEPEE
Dublin-born poet YEATS
Nailed, say FASTENED
Sound file suffix WAV
Business baron TITAN
Cold War protest sign slogan NONUKES
They don’t play the field: Abbr. DHS
Each APIECE
Floor covering CARPET
Two trios and a duo OCTET
Mazda sports car MIATA
Requirements NEEDS
Shot in the dark STAB
Floor covering TILE
Kimono holders OBIS
Twosome DYAD
Mil. awards DSMS
Quart, say UNIT
Pack animal ASS
’50s White House nickname IKE
1995 Tony honoree for Excellence in the Theatre: Abbr. NEA
Sound of reproach TSK
