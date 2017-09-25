La Times Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times September 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sales pitch SPIEL
Outback birds EMUS
Sunup DAWN
Café lure AROMA
Clickable webpage word LINK
Home to billions ASIA
Grass shortener MOWER
Apart from that ELSE
Slightly wet DAMP
Julie Andrews’ "The Sound of Music" role MARIAVONTRAPP
Risk, e.g. GAME
Healthful berry ACAI
Jimmy Fallon hosts it THETONIGHTSHOW
"Homeland" spy org. CIA
Taxi CAB
Nebraska city OMAHA
"Apocalypse Now" setting, familiarly NAM
Gathering for fans of graphic novels, anime, etc. COMICON
Delivery vehicle VAN
Painting need BRUSH
Microwave ZAP
Valuable rock ORE
Avengers member with a patriotic shield CAPTAINAMERICA
Tolstoy’s Karenina ANNA
Dutch cheese EDAM
9/26/1957 Broadway debut featuring the consecutive songs found at the start of 20-Across, the middle of 25-Across and the end of 43-Across WESTSIDESTORY
With 50-Down, tightrope walker’s place HIGH
Oscar winner Kazan ELIA
Aquafina rival EVIAN
Craving URGE
Accelerates, with "up" REVS
Foolish DIPPY
Military meal MESS
Cafeteria carrier TRAY
V-formation fliers GEESE
"Casablanca" pianist SAM
Formal school dance PROM
Corn Belt state IOWA
Rise into view EMERGE
Cattleman’s rope LARIAT
Late morning hr. ELEVENAM
Venus de __ MILO
Disentangle UNSNAG
Quick drawing SKETCH
Arp’s art movement DADAISM
Right away, in a memo ASAP
Namby-pamby person WIMP
Midday snooze NAP
Gas brand that had a torch in its logo AMOCO
Florida’s Boca __ RATON
Pageant winner’s crown TIARA
Exaggerate, as a stage role HAMUP
Spanish island in the Mediterranean IBIZA
Devastation that’s wreaked HAVOC
Scarlett of Tara OHARA
Decrease in intensity WANE
"Closing Bell" channel CNBC
Repetitive shout at a protest CHANT
Required little effort CAMEEASY
Newspaper opinion pieces OPEDS
Secret supplies STASHES
Add to text, as a missing letter INSERT
Carpenter, at times NAILER
Suitable for all ages, filmwise RATEDG
Apple software for creating videos IMOVIE
See 55-Across WIRE
Omelet ingredients EGGS
Prima donna DIVA
Ready for picking RIPE
Toy dog’s barks YAPS
Play a kazoo HUM
TV’s "Science Guy" NYE
