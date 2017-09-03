La Times Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to La Times September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Jam holder JAR
Nike logo SWOOSH
H.S. junior’s exam PSAT
"__ Beso (That Kiss!)": Paul Anka song ESO
Stephen King’s telekinetic high schooler CARRIE
Short car trip RIDE
"Chill! It’s Labor Day!" SITBACKANDRELAX
Open, as a Chablis UNCORK
Toy block brand LEGO
NYC airport on Flushing Bay LGA
Gas for signs NEON
"Actually, you’re right" WELLYES
Oared ROWED
More than zero ANY
Trail behind LAG
Señora Perón EVA
River, in Mexico RIO
Kick out of office, as a dictator DEPOSE
"Chill! It’s Labor Day!" LETYOURHAIRDOWN
Early ball game score ONEONE
"… at the __ ball game!": song lyric OLD
Speak SAY
Coax (out), as a genie RUB
Letters in a certain bachelor’s ad SWM
"Bye!" SEEYA
Unanalyzed info RAWDATA
Came home in a cloud of dust SLID
Inventor Whitney ELI
Hawkeyes’ home IOWA
Historic cold period ICEAGE
"Chill! It’s Labor Day!" DONTLIFTAFINGER
"Young Frankenstein" seductress INGA
Big name in little trains LIONEL
Prefix with verse UNI
Yappy dog, e.g. PEST
Holy female fig. in a Renaissance painting STMARY
Lumberjack’s tool AXE
Son of God, in a Bach cantata title JESU
B __ bravo ASIN
Campus mil. unit ROTC
Chicken or cowed SCARED
Ridiculously silly WACKO
Mork’s planet ORK
Like a dental exam ORAL
Stringy, as meat SINEWY
Row of foundation bushes HEDGE
Antonym of post- PRE
Foolish one SILLYGOOSE
"Better a witty fool, than a foolish wit," e.g. ADAGE
Lone Star State TEXAS
Leftover for Fido BONE
Painting gadget ROLLER
Former Neet rival NAIR
SoCal cop force LAPD
Move, in realty ads RELO
Roast roaster OVEN
Student swimmer’s aid WATERWINGS
"Ain’t happenin’!" NOHOW
Feel regret over RUE
"The butler __ it" DID
Persuade SWAY
Irish New Age songwriter ENYA
"__ be surprised" YOUD
One way for a jailed suspect to get out ONBAIL
Aid to the poor ALMS
Considered appropriate SAWFIT
Italy’s largest island SICILY
Biblical garden EDEN
Immerse in salsa again, as a chip (only do this if you’re 50-Down!) REDIP
By oneself ALONE
Works hard TOILS
One devoted to a single profession LIFER
Itty-bitty bit ATOM
34-Across filler AGUA
Group after boomers GENX
Spooky-sounding lake ERIE
Tit for __ TAT
Santa __, California ANA
