Metro Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Exterminate ERADICATE
Strangely ODDLY
Shred (cheese) GRATE
Naval flags ENSIGNS
That woman SHE
Postal item LETTER
One time only ONCE
Smoothed the way, … the wheels GREASED
Mopped SWABBED
Figuring (out) SUSSING
Wait-listed, on … (5-2) STANDBY
Reverse the effects of UNDO
Rework (old material) REHASH
Decorate (cake) ICE
Sloping type ITALICS
Chapter heading TITLE
Tropical fruit used for jelly GUAVA
Sterile wound-coverings DRESSINGS
Rims EDGES
Consciousness AWARENESS
Unrealistic IDEALISTIC
Expected AWAITED
Lace loops EYELETS
Displace OUST
Help yourself! (3,2) DIGIN
24 hours ago YESTERDAY
Jumps from plane PARACHUTES
Waving GESTURING
Shuttlecock game BADMINTON
Estimated GUESSED
Standing STATURE
Serious play DRAMA
Odds or … EVENS
Italy’s former currency LIRA