Metro Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Exterminate
|ERADICATE
|Strangely
|ODDLY
|Shred (cheese)
|GRATE
|Naval flags
|ENSIGNS
|That woman
|SHE
|Postal item
|LETTER
|One time only
|ONCE
|Smoothed the way, … the wheels
|GREASED
|Mopped
|SWABBED
|Figuring (out)
|SUSSING
|Wait-listed, on … (5-2)
|STANDBY
|Reverse the effects of
|UNDO
|Rework (old material)
|REHASH
|Decorate (cake)
|ICE
|Sloping type
|ITALICS
|Chapter heading
|TITLE
|Tropical fruit used for jelly
|GUAVA
|Sterile wound-coverings
|DRESSINGS
|Rims
|EDGES
|Consciousness
|AWARENESS
|Unrealistic
|IDEALISTIC
|Expected
|AWAITED
|Lace loops
|EYELETS
|Displace
|OUST
|Help yourself! (3,2)
|DIGIN
|24 hours ago
|YESTERDAY
|Jumps from plane
|PARACHUTES
|Waving
|GESTURING
|Shuttlecock game
|BADMINTON
|Estimated
|GUESSED
|Standing
|STATURE
|Serious play
|DRAMA
|Odds or …
|EVENS
|Italy’s former currency
|LIRA