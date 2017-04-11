Metro Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Appalling SHOCKING
Calendar units MONTHS
Forlorn DOWNCAST
Convert CHANGE
Apprehending ARRESTING
Respond REACT
Cat sound PURR
Shrink DWINDLE
Wheedled CAJOLED
Pop group, Bee … GEES
Stretchy material LYCRA
Bloodlines PEDIGREES
Upper legs THIGHS
More spirited HEARTIER
Absorb DIGEST
Fans ADMIRERS
Despot, … Hussein SADDAM
Ahead ONWARD
Quits (habit) KICKS
More unpleasant NASTIER
Or else OTHERWISE
Large pewter mugs TANKARDS
Puts (sword) in scabbard SHEATHES
Elderly AGED
Releases from restraint UNLEASHES
Moulded artistically SCULPTED
Throwing out EJECTING
Short swims DIPS
Blessing GODSEND
Ridicule DERIDE
Seizes (power) USURPS
Soup flavouring herbs, bouquet … GARNI