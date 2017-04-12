Metro Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Police checkpoints ROADBLOCKS
Fashionable CHIC
Light-ray weapon LASER
Habit-forming ADDICTIVE
Recreation period PLAYTIME
Coating LAYER
Loosen SLACKEN
Becomes involved (5,2) STEPSIN
Inhaled & … EXHALED
Visible horizon SKYLINE
Hurl THROW
Shakes VIBRATES
Determine (dispute) ARBITRATE
Sing alpine-style YODEL
Roasting skewer SPIT
Discarded JETTISONED
Annoy RILE
Foolish person ASS
Stocky BURLY
Applause OVATION
Renal organs KIDNEYS
Shaggy HAIRY
Sales CLEARANCES
Washing-up room SCULLERY
Dog lead LEASH
Fundamentals ESSENTIALS
1000 watts KILOWATT
Glisten SHINE
Turn aside DEVIATE
Topic SUBJECT
Jewish clergyman RABBI
Yawning gulf ABYSS
Left hurriedly FLED
Racket DIN