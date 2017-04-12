Metro Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Police checkpoints
|ROADBLOCKS
|Fashionable
|CHIC
|Light-ray weapon
|LASER
|Habit-forming
|ADDICTIVE
|Recreation period
|PLAYTIME
|Coating
|LAYER
|Loosen
|SLACKEN
|Becomes involved (5,2)
|STEPSIN
|Inhaled & …
|EXHALED
|Visible horizon
|SKYLINE
|Hurl
|THROW
|Shakes
|VIBRATES
|Determine (dispute)
|ARBITRATE
|Sing alpine-style
|YODEL
|Roasting skewer
|SPIT
|Discarded
|JETTISONED
|Annoy
|RILE
|Foolish person
|ASS
|Stocky
|BURLY
|Applause
|OVATION
|Renal organs
|KIDNEYS
|Shaggy
|HAIRY
|Sales
|CLEARANCES
|Washing-up room
|SCULLERY
|Dog lead
|LEASH
|Fundamentals
|ESSENTIALS
|1000 watts
|KILOWATT
|Glisten
|SHINE
|Turn aside
|DEVIATE
|Topic
|SUBJECT
|Jewish clergyman
|RABBI
|Yawning gulf
|ABYSS
|Left hurriedly
|FLED
|Racket
|DIN