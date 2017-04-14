Metro Crossword Answers April 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Snatching GRABBING
Delay (growth) RETARD
Looking sideways GLANCING
Finder’s fee REWARD
Deploring LAMENTING
Prank ANTIC
Unreturnable serves ACES
Self-murder SUICIDE
Letting (property) LEASING
Yanks TUGS
Throat part, … cords VOCAL
Overly preoccupied OBSESSIVE
Great amount OODLES
Squashes FLATTENS
Lamps LIGHTS
Italian coffee style ESPRESSO
Paid male escort GIGOLO
Panics ALARMS
Breakfast rasher BACON
Female goats NANNIES
Lifting ELEVATING
Meat-processing plant ABATTOIR
Subtracted DEDUCTED
Poultry products EGGS
Nippiest CHILLIEST
Cooking fluid (5,3) OLIVEOIL
Canine guard WATCHDOG
Prison GAOL
Struggles TUSSLES
Matures RIPENS
Releases grip (4,2) LETSGO
Indian musical instrument SITAR