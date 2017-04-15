Metro Crossword Answers April 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Daily commuter’s pick-up point (3,4)
|BUSSTOP
|Faith, hope & charity
|VIRTUES
|Snatched
|GRABBED
|Make on loom
|WEAVE
|Extract (information)
|GLEAN
|Put back
|REPLACE
|Provokes
|GOADS
|Ballet or jig
|DANCE
|Small biting insects
|GNATS
|TV transmission band (1,1,1)
|VHF
|Rowing aid
|OAR
|Diaper
|NAPPY
|Question
|QUERY
|Roofing stone
|SLATE
|Slope
|INCLINE
|Flee to wed
|ELOPE
|Humpback or minke
|WHALE
|Adorable
|LOVABLE
|Sheathes
|ENCASES
|Catch in trap
|ENSNARE
|Important people
|BIGWIGS
|Instrumental composition
|SONATA
|Striped jungle animals
|TIGERS
|Infant’s enclosure
|PLAYPEN
|Vivid (colours)
|VIBRANT
|Having raised lines
|RIDGED
|Invisible
|UNSEEN
|Slim
|SLENDER
|Put off
|DEFER
|Coral isle
|ATOLL
|Info
|GEN
|Snow-capped mountain
|ALP
|Speak
|SAY
|Crush
|SQUEEZE
|Wall recesses
|ALCOVES
|Malleable
|PLIABLE
|Dupe
|DECEIVE
|Strangely alluring
|EXOTIC
|Succumbs
|YIELDS
|Embroidery experts
|SEWERS
|Dessert, bombe …
|ALASKA