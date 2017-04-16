Metro Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Pacify APPEASE
Amassed HOARDED
Humiliates DEBASES
Enlist ENROL
Peru beast LLAMA
Originate EMANATE
Was loyal to, … with SIDED
Daring feat STUNT
Peruses READS
Floor covering RUG
First-aid … KIT
Tropical parrot MACAW
Strides PACES
Divine messenger ANGEL
Practical jokers HOAXERS
Scrub hard SCOUR
Walked (in water) WADED
Evict UNHOUSE
Revealed EXPOSED
Greeted (officer) SALUTED
Non-believer ATHEIST
Rotten PUTRID
Befuddled ADDLED
Cuddle EMBRACE
… & wife HUSBAND
Church corridors AISLES
Sense of prior experience (4,2) DEJAVU
Pours off DECANTS
Bird of prey EAGLE
Money substitute TOKEN
Read-only memory (1,1,1) ROM
South African ruling party (1,1,1) ANC
Female pig SOW
Incident EPISODE
Ashamed ABASHED
Boulevards AVENUES
Solemnly promised PLEDGED
Arise unexpectedly (4,2) CROPUP
Resigned gestures SHRUGS
Additionally (2,4) ASWELL
Mechanical device GADGET