Metro Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Pacify
|APPEASE
|Amassed
|HOARDED
|Humiliates
|DEBASES
|Enlist
|ENROL
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Originate
|EMANATE
|Was loyal to, … with
|SIDED
|Daring feat
|STUNT
|Peruses
|READS
|Floor covering
|RUG
|First-aid …
|KIT
|Tropical parrot
|MACAW
|Strides
|PACES
|Divine messenger
|ANGEL
|Practical jokers
|HOAXERS
|Scrub hard
|SCOUR
|Walked (in water)
|WADED
|Evict
|UNHOUSE
|Revealed
|EXPOSED
|Greeted (officer)
|SALUTED
|Non-believer
|ATHEIST
|Rotten
|PUTRID
|Befuddled
|ADDLED
|Cuddle
|EMBRACE
|… & wife
|HUSBAND
|Church corridors
|AISLES
|Sense of prior experience (4,2)
|DEJAVU
|Pours off
|DECANTS
|Bird of prey
|EAGLE
|Money substitute
|TOKEN
|Read-only memory (1,1,1)
|ROM
|South African ruling party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Female pig
|SOW
|Incident
|EPISODE
|Ashamed
|ABASHED
|Boulevards
|AVENUES
|Solemnly promised
|PLEDGED
|Arise unexpectedly (4,2)
|CROPUP
|Resigned gestures
|SHRUGS
|Additionally (2,4)
|ASWELL
|Mechanical device
|GADGET