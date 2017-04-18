Metro Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Spine bone VERTEBRA
Tropical American lizard IGUANA
Edition PUBLICATION
Tavern INN
Canada’s southern neighbour (1,1,1) USA
Felt pain ACHED
Pale beer LAGER
Mental disorder SCHIZOPHRENIA
Unfeeling UNSYMPATHETIC
Man-made fibre NYLON
Speak publicly ORATE
Likely touchdown time (1,1,1) ETA
Genetic code carrier (1,1,1) DNA
Science investigators RESEARCHERS
Heaven’s … Gates PEARLY
Inserted EMBEDDED
Steam VAPOUR
Tease RIB
Tombstone inscription EPITAPH
Stretch (for) REACH
More tender GENTLER
Imitating APING
Out of character ABNORMAL
Probing (interview) (2-5) INDEPTH
Donkeys ASSES
Fervent ZEALOUS
Alcove NICHE
Arrived (6,2) TURNEDUP
Dog of indefinite breed MONGREL
Thick, dark syrup TREACLE
Walked on by PASSED
Peru beast LLAMA
Wake-up (clock) ALARM
Eventually, in the … END