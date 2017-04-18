Metro Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spine bone
|VERTEBRA
|Tropical American lizard
|IGUANA
|Edition
|PUBLICATION
|Tavern
|INN
|Canada’s southern neighbour (1,1,1)
|USA
|Felt pain
|ACHED
|Pale beer
|LAGER
|Mental disorder
|SCHIZOPHRENIA
|Unfeeling
|UNSYMPATHETIC
|Man-made fibre
|NYLON
|Speak publicly
|ORATE
|Likely touchdown time (1,1,1)
|ETA
|Genetic code carrier (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Science investigators
|RESEARCHERS
|Heaven’s … Gates
|PEARLY
|Inserted
|EMBEDDED
|Steam
|VAPOUR
|Tease
|RIB
|Tombstone inscription
|EPITAPH
|Stretch (for)
|REACH
|More tender
|GENTLER
|Imitating
|APING
|Out of character
|ABNORMAL
|Probing (interview) (2-5)
|INDEPTH
|Donkeys
|ASSES
|Fervent
|ZEALOUS
|Alcove
|NICHE
|Arrived (6,2)
|TURNEDUP
|Dog of indefinite breed
|MONGREL
|Thick, dark syrup
|TREACLE
|Walked on by
|PASSED
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Wake-up (clock)
|ALARM
|Eventually, in the …
|END