Metro Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Bedtime drinks NIGHTCAPS
Potatoes SPUDS
Changed position MOVED
Exotic flowers ORCHIDS
Small ocean SEA
Sailing boats YACHTS
Heredity unit GENE
Nastiest MEANEST
Slobbered DROOLED
Book (table at restaurant) RESERVE
Laundered CLEANED
Back of neck NAPE
Allergy rash ECZEMA
Mischievous kid IMP
Rags TATTERS
Peace pact TRUCE
Hair styling appliance DRYER
Medical complaints DISORDERS
Dulls (senses) NUMBS
Free gifts GIVEAWAYS
Soft toys (5,5) TEDDYBEARS
Peach-like fruit APRICOT
Sighted SPOTTED
Lose job, get the … SACK
Join together UNITE
Debarred from school temporarily SUSPENDED
Weather predictor FORECASTER
Soaked before cooking MARINATED
Latitude & … LONGITUDE
Pardoned EXCUSED
Film cast & crew listings CREDITS
Wood filler PUTTY
News statement, … release PRESS
Brown (meat) quickly SEAR