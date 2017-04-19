Metro Crossword Answers April 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bedtime drinks
|NIGHTCAPS
|Potatoes
|SPUDS
|Changed position
|MOVED
|Exotic flowers
|ORCHIDS
|Small ocean
|SEA
|Sailing boats
|YACHTS
|Heredity unit
|GENE
|Nastiest
|MEANEST
|Slobbered
|DROOLED
|Book (table at restaurant)
|RESERVE
|Laundered
|CLEANED
|Back of neck
|NAPE
|Allergy rash
|ECZEMA
|Mischievous kid
|IMP
|Rags
|TATTERS
|Peace pact
|TRUCE
|Hair styling appliance
|DRYER
|Medical complaints
|DISORDERS
|Dulls (senses)
|NUMBS
|Free gifts
|GIVEAWAYS
|Soft toys (5,5)
|TEDDYBEARS
|Peach-like fruit
|APRICOT
|Sighted
|SPOTTED
|Lose job, get the …
|SACK
|Join together
|UNITE
|Debarred from school temporarily
|SUSPENDED
|Weather predictor
|FORECASTER
|Soaked before cooking
|MARINATED
|Latitude & …
|LONGITUDE
|Pardoned
|EXCUSED
|Film cast & crew listings
|CREDITS
|Wood filler
|PUTTY
|News statement, … release
|PRESS
|Brown (meat) quickly
|SEAR