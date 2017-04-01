Metro Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gained knowledge
|LEARNED
|Solemnly promised
|PLEDGED
|Parks’ toddler areas
|PLAYGROUNDS
|Fe, …, fo, fum!
|FIE
|Acorn or brazil
|NUT
|Takes a break
|RESTS
|Ski season
|WINTER
|Earl Grey or jasmine
|TEA
|Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep
|BAA
|Haul
|HEAVE
|Extinct animal, Tasmanian …
|TIGER
|Golf ball holder
|TEE
|Payable immediately
|DUE
|Glare
|GLOWER
|Long tales
|EPICS
|Japanese monetary unit
|YEN
|Solar body
|SUN
|Locomotive (5-6)
|STEAMENGINE
|Paint-removing tool
|SCRAPER
|Disarmed bomb
|DEFUSED
|Cuts (branches)
|LOPS
|Snow slippage
|AVALANCHE
|Asphyxiate in water
|DROWN
|Pierce
|PENETRATE
|Donations
|GIFTS
|Seamstress
|DRESSMAKER
|Is non-specific
|GENERALISES
|Annual tidy-up (6-5)
|SPRINGCLEAN
|Restaurant servers
|WAITRESSES
|Stuffed toy (5,4)
|TEDDYBEAR
|Beer factories
|BREWERIES
|Interior
|INNER
|Wanderer
|NOMAD
|Unwanted plant
|WEED