Metro Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Gained knowledge LEARNED
Solemnly promised PLEDGED
Parks’ toddler areas PLAYGROUNDS
Fe, …, fo, fum! FIE
Acorn or brazil NUT
Takes a break RESTS
Ski season WINTER
Earl Grey or jasmine TEA
Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep BAA
Haul HEAVE
Extinct animal, Tasmanian … TIGER
Golf ball holder TEE
Payable immediately DUE
Glare GLOWER
Long tales EPICS
Japanese monetary unit YEN
Solar body SUN
Locomotive (5-6) STEAMENGINE
Paint-removing tool SCRAPER
Disarmed bomb DEFUSED
Cuts (branches) LOPS
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Asphyxiate in water DROWN
Pierce PENETRATE
Donations GIFTS
Seamstress DRESSMAKER
Is non-specific GENERALISES
Annual tidy-up (6-5) SPRINGCLEAN
Restaurant servers WAITRESSES
Stuffed toy (5,4) TEDDYBEAR
Beer factories BREWERIES
Interior INNER
Wanderer NOMAD
Unwanted plant WEED