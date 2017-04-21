Metro Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ancient Nile king or Tutankhamen’s title
|PHARAOH
|Large beer mug
|TANKARD
|Adapting to stage play
|DRAMATISING
|Crimson
|RED
|Health resort
|SPA
|Pick-me-up
|TONIC
|Cook gently
|SIMMER
|Regret
|RUE
|By that route
|VIA
|Typist’s complaint (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Nephew’s sister
|NIECE
|Hospital worker
|NURSE
|Have a meal
|EAT
|Distress signal (1,1,1)
|SOS
|Astern
|AFT
|Housing area
|ESTATE
|Shoreline
|COAST
|Group of kangaroos
|MOB
|Record label (1,1,1)
|EMI
|Rest homes
|SANATORIUMS
|Garment arms or record covers
|SLEEVES
|Boffin or intellectual
|EGGHEAD
|Spongy part of paws
|PADS
|Flat or unit
|APARTMENT
|Comes (from) or flags down (cab)
|HAILS
|Three-hulled boat
|TRIMARANS
|Chef’s protective garb
|APRON
|Allowable against tax
|DEDUCTIBLE
|Speeds up
|ACCELERATES
|Interloper (4-7)
|GATECRASHER
|Ambulance beds
|STRETCHERS
|Clergymen’s ceremonial clothing
|VESTMENTS
|Retake (escapee)
|RECAPTURE
|Not dissimilar
|ALIKE
|Soak in tub
|BATHE
|Exploited
|USED