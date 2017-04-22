Metro Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Fabled horned horses UNICORNS
Hold back or delay (growth) RETARD
Envy JEALOUSY
Jockey’s seat SADDLE
Piercing with long pin SKEWERING
Formed a curve ARCED
Self-satisfied SMUG
Shine GLISTEN
Firmly SOLIDLY
Is behind LAGS
Greatly please ELATE
Year-old animals YEARLINGS
Imbue INSTIL
Sheep clippers SHEARERS
Automobile repair shop GARAGE
Falls apart (6,2) BREAKSUP
Unfair UNJUST
Mental pictures IMAGES
Condensed oxygen OZONE
Sitting on eggs NESTING
Flowing out (from) EMANATING
Brazenness AUDACITY
Awaiting with horror DREADING
Highly excited AGOG
Making angry MADDENING
Escorting USHERING
Make-up remover CLEANSER
String toy (2-2) YOYO
Tanned hide LEATHER
Cherubs ANGELS
Exhausts supply of (4,2) USESUP
Peru beast LLAMA