Metro Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Fabled horned horses
|UNICORNS
|Hold back or delay (growth)
|RETARD
|Envy
|JEALOUSY
|Jockey’s seat
|SADDLE
|Piercing with long pin
|SKEWERING
|Formed a curve
|ARCED
|Self-satisfied
|SMUG
|Shine
|GLISTEN
|Firmly
|SOLIDLY
|Is behind
|LAGS
|Greatly please
|ELATE
|Year-old animals
|YEARLINGS
|Imbue
|INSTIL
|Sheep clippers
|SHEARERS
|Automobile repair shop
|GARAGE
|Falls apart (6,2)
|BREAKSUP
|Unfair
|UNJUST
|Mental pictures
|IMAGES
|Condensed oxygen
|OZONE
|Sitting on eggs
|NESTING
|Flowing out (from)
|EMANATING
|Brazenness
|AUDACITY
|Awaiting with horror
|DREADING
|Highly excited
|AGOG
|Making angry
|MADDENING
|Escorting
|USHERING
|Make-up remover
|CLEANSER
|String toy (2-2)
|YOYO
|Tanned hide
|LEATHER
|Cherubs
|ANGELS
|Exhausts supply of (4,2)
|USESUP
|Peru beast
|LLAMA