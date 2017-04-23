Metro Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Reckoned CALCULATED
Hurt HARM
Embroidered SEWED
Violating PROFANING
Skin disease IMPETIGO
Hazards RISKS
Wanted DESIRED
More immature YOUNGER
Horrors TERRORS
Possible culprit SUSPECT
Bake ROAST
Making certain ENSURING
Self-confident ASSERTIVE
Mosquito-like pest MIDGE
Observes SEES
Crab CRUSTACEAN
Luggage item CASE
Close to the ground LOW
Excessive UNDUE
Went (for job) APPLIED
Study of environment ECOLOGY
Assumed name ALIAS
Legal administrator MAGISTRATE
Barber’s trims HAIRCUTS
Skinflint MISER
Opinion columns EDITORIALS
Cockerels ROOSTERS
Golfers’ putting surface GREEN
More run-down SEEDIER
Siblings SISTERS
Aircraft gangway AISLE
Cuban dance RUMBA
Fronded plant FERN
Perish DIE