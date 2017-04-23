Metro Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reckoned
|CALCULATED
|Hurt
|HARM
|Embroidered
|SEWED
|Violating
|PROFANING
|Skin disease
|IMPETIGO
|Hazards
|RISKS
|Wanted
|DESIRED
|More immature
|YOUNGER
|Horrors
|TERRORS
|Possible culprit
|SUSPECT
|Bake
|ROAST
|Making certain
|ENSURING
|Self-confident
|ASSERTIVE
|Mosquito-like pest
|MIDGE
|Observes
|SEES
|Crab
|CRUSTACEAN
|Luggage item
|CASE
|Close to the ground
|LOW
|Excessive
|UNDUE
|Went (for job)
|APPLIED
|Study of environment
|ECOLOGY
|Assumed name
|ALIAS
|Legal administrator
|MAGISTRATE
|Barber’s trims
|HAIRCUTS
|Skinflint
|MISER
|Opinion columns
|EDITORIALS
|Cockerels
|ROOSTERS
|Golfers’ putting surface
|GREEN
|More run-down
|SEEDIER
|Siblings
|SISTERS
|Aircraft gangway
|AISLE
|Cuban dance
|RUMBA
|Fronded plant
|FERN
|Perish
|DIE