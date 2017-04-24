Metro Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Ignores orders DISOBEYS
Daring feats STUNTS
Untreated (of food) UNPROCESSED
Young goat KID
Afternoon meal TEA
Gnat MIDGE
Unclothed models NUDES
Essential INDISPENSABLE
Insomnia SLEEPLESSNESS
Decorate ADORN
Gluttony GREED
High tennis delivery LOB
Youth LAD
Hospital clinic visitors OUTPATIENTS
Waltzed DANCED
Beach birds SEAGULLS
Intimidates DAUNTS
Plant juice SAP
Flowered BLOOMED
Harvest YIELD
News TIDINGS
Unaided vision, … eye NAKED
Dodge SIDESTEP
Kebab sticks SKEWERS
Emerge ARISE
Magic, … of hand SLEIGHT
Flavouring herb BASIL
Attacked ASSAILED
Tiny puncture PINHOLE
Whirling (of water) EDDYING
Degrades ABASES
Times past, … days OLDEN
Avoid (capture) EVADE
Zero NIL