Metro Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Without fear UNAFRAID
Rug CARPET
Undefeated UNBEATEN
Pencil rubber ERASER
Spyholes PEEPHOLES
As a whole (2,3) INALL
Large town CITY
Fuses (metal) SOLDERS
Adult (5-2) GROWNUP
Make untidy, … up MESS
Deduce INFER
Praised COMMENDED
Antiseptic IODINE
Philander WOMANISE
Poked gently NUDGED
Steepest SHEEREST
Seizes (power) USURPS
Strolls AMBLES
Stretch (for) REACH
Perfectly IDEALLY
Runway strips AIRFIELDS
Book excerpts PASSAGES
Unflagging (efforts) TIRELESS
Small vipers ASPS
Lack of knowledge IGNORANCE
Mechanism to start car IGNITION
Divulged (secret) CONFIDED
Treaty PACT
Colossal MAMMOTH
Give counsel to ADVISE
TV commercial ADVERT
Elude EVADE