Metro Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Noodles MACARONI
Curved fruit BANANA
Made more orderly NEATENED
Dread TERROR
Too much EXCESSIVE
Turbulent situation DRAMA
At all times EVER
Old tyre made new RETREAD
Accused CHARGED
Fair JUST
Desert animal CAMEL
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Viewing speculatively EYEING
War axe TOMAHAWK
Disguised MASKED
Insurance examiner ASSESSOR
Repaired MENDED
Happen (upon) CHANCE
Stinks REEKS
Poorer NEEDIER
Short narratives ANECDOTES
Flight fees (3,5) AIRFARES
Bombing strikes (3,5) AIRRAIDS
Lucky escape, … miss NEAR
Alertness VIGILANCE
Frozen dessert (3,5) ICECREAM
Inoffensive HARMLESS
Annoyed exclamation DRAT
Envious JEALOUS
Large seas OCEANS
Not as strong WEAKER
Knowing AWARE