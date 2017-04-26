Metro Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Noodles
|MACARONI
|Curved fruit
|BANANA
|Made more orderly
|NEATENED
|Dread
|TERROR
|Too much
|EXCESSIVE
|Turbulent situation
|DRAMA
|At all times
|EVER
|Old tyre made new
|RETREAD
|Accused
|CHARGED
|Fair
|JUST
|Desert animal
|CAMEL
|Snow slippage
|AVALANCHE
|Viewing speculatively
|EYEING
|War axe
|TOMAHAWK
|Disguised
|MASKED
|Insurance examiner
|ASSESSOR
|Repaired
|MENDED
|Happen (upon)
|CHANCE
|Stinks
|REEKS
|Poorer
|NEEDIER
|Short narratives
|ANECDOTES
|Flight fees (3,5)
|AIRFARES
|Bombing strikes (3,5)
|AIRRAIDS
|Lucky escape, … miss
|NEAR
|Alertness
|VIGILANCE
|Frozen dessert (3,5)
|ICECREAM
|Inoffensive
|HARMLESS
|Annoyed exclamation
|DRAT
|Envious
|JEALOUS
|Large seas
|OCEANS
|Not as strong
|WEAKER
|Knowing
|AWARE