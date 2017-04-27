Metro Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Batman & Robin’s vehicle, the …
|BATMOBILE
|Prevaricating
|LYING
|Bottle box
|CRATE
|Growled
|SNARLED
|Maiden name indicator
|NEE
|Melted (of rock)
|MOLTEN
|Actress, … Thompson
|EMMA
|Less ornate
|PLAINER
|Girl’s sleepwear
|NIGHTIE
|Inflatable life jacket (3,4)
|MAEWEST
|Storm
|TEMPEST
|Receive news (from)
|HEAR
|Harmony
|UNISON
|Historical age
|ERA
|Avoidance
|EVASION
|Pleasant odour
|AROMA
|Milan opera house, La …
|SCALA
|Dodges
|SIDESTEPS
|Breakfast dish, … & eggs
|BACON
|Brand (5,4)
|TRADENAME
|Unprejudiced (4,6)
|OPENMINDED
|Provincially petty
|INSULAR
|Towards the rising sun
|EASTERN
|Security breach
|LEAK
|Muslim faith
|ISLAM
|Baptismal sponsor
|GODPARENT
|Self-centred people
|EGOMANIACS
|Leaflets
|PAMPHLETS
|Hence
|THEREFORE
|Rent-paying occupants
|TENANTS
|Wrestled vigorously
|TUSSLED
|Ethiopia’s capital, Addis …
|ABABA
|Water, … ale
|ADAMS
|Drink, … colada
|PINA