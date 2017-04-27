Metro Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Batman & Robin’s vehicle, the … BATMOBILE
Prevaricating LYING
Bottle box CRATE
Growled SNARLED
Maiden name indicator NEE
Melted (of rock) MOLTEN
Actress, … Thompson EMMA
Less ornate PLAINER
Girl’s sleepwear NIGHTIE
Inflatable life jacket (3,4) MAEWEST
Storm TEMPEST
Receive news (from) HEAR
Harmony UNISON
Historical age ERA
Avoidance EVASION
Pleasant odour AROMA
Milan opera house, La … SCALA
Dodges SIDESTEPS
Breakfast dish, … & eggs BACON
Brand (5,4) TRADENAME
Unprejudiced (4,6) OPENMINDED
Provincially petty INSULAR
Towards the rising sun EASTERN
Security breach LEAK
Muslim faith ISLAM
Baptismal sponsor GODPARENT
Self-centred people EGOMANIACS
Leaflets PAMPHLETS
Hence THEREFORE
Rent-paying occupants TENANTS
Wrestled vigorously TUSSLED
Ethiopia’s capital, Addis … ABABA
Water, … ale ADAMS
Drink, … colada PINA