Metro Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Secluded refuge
|HIDEAWAY
|Nursery rhyme, I’m a little …
|TEAPOT
|Cigarette vendor
|TOBACCONIST
|Meadow
|LEA
|And so on
|ETC
|Bird of prey
|EAGLE
|Freshwater fish
|TROUT
|Red seasoning powder (7,6)
|CAYENNEPEPPER
|Female offspring of son or daughter
|GRANDDAUGHTER
|Stroke (guitar)
|STRUM
|Halt
|CEASE
|Lout
|YOB
|Conger or moray
|EEL
|Repayments
|INSTALMENTS
|Destructive grasshopper
|LOCUST
|Surgical inserts
|IMPLANTS
|Great loathing
|HATRED
|Confer knighthood on
|DUB
|Bow & arrow sport
|ARCHERY
|Amid
|AMONG
|Authorise
|ENTITLE
|Paralysis disease
|POLIO
|Betrayers
|TRAITORS
|Shipping hazard
|ICEBERG
|Bedtime drink
|COCOA
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Celebration
|PARTY
|Yellowish-white shade
|EGGSHELL
|Ventriloquists’ dolls
|DUMMIES
|Of heat
|THERMAL
|Ill-treats
|ABUSES
|Souvenir
|RELIC
|Warning bell
|ALARM
|Unwelcome guest, persona … grata
|NON