Metro Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Secluded refuge HIDEAWAY
Nursery rhyme, I’m a little … TEAPOT
Cigarette vendor TOBACCONIST
Meadow LEA
And so on ETC
Bird of prey EAGLE
Freshwater fish TROUT
Red seasoning powder (7,6) CAYENNEPEPPER
Female offspring of son or daughter GRANDDAUGHTER
Stroke (guitar) STRUM
Halt CEASE
Lout YOB
Conger or moray EEL
Repayments INSTALMENTS
Destructive grasshopper LOCUST
Surgical inserts IMPLANTS
Great loathing HATRED
Confer knighthood on DUB
Bow & arrow sport ARCHERY
Amid AMONG
Authorise ENTITLE
Paralysis disease POLIO
Betrayers TRAITORS
Shipping hazard ICEBERG
Bedtime drink COCOA
Subtleties of meaning NUANCES
Celebration PARTY
Yellowish-white shade EGGSHELL
Ventriloquists’ dolls DUMMIES
Of heat THERMAL
Ill-treats ABUSES
Souvenir RELIC
Warning bell ALARM
Unwelcome guest, persona … grata NON