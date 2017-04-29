Metro Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Germ-control isolation
|QUARANTINE
|Uncontrolled slide in a wheeled vehicle
|SKID
|Revise
|AMEND
|Originating (from)
|EMANATING
|Horrid
|HORRIBLE
|Urgency
|HASTE
|Synthetic (3-4)
|MANMADE
|Educates
|TEACHES
|Put into bondage
|ENSLAVE
|From the Orient
|EASTERN
|Fume-filled
|SMOKY
|Spiny lobster
|CRAYFISH
|Cabaret venue
|NIGHTSPOT
|Stockings fibre
|NYLON
|Kitchen flooring
|LINO
|Charmingly
|FETCHINGLY
|Rectangular courtyard
|QUAD
|Reverence
|AWE
|Viper
|ADDER
|Shiver
|TREMBLE
|Most tidy
|NEATEST
|Makes (jumper)
|KNITS
|Straying from subject
|DIGRESSING
|Narrow foot tracks
|PATHWAYS
|Pig noises
|OINKS
|Cold (manner)
|IMPERSONAL
|Market researchers
|ANALYSTS
|Listens to
|HEEDS
|Absconder
|ESCAPEE
|Stretchy tape
|ELASTIC
|Bellows instrument
|ORGAN
|Moulds and toadstools
|FUNGI
|Solely
|ONLY
|Haul
|LUG