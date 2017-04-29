Metro Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Germ-control isolation QUARANTINE
Uncontrolled slide in a wheeled vehicle SKID
Revise AMEND
Originating (from) EMANATING
Horrid HORRIBLE
Urgency HASTE
Synthetic (3-4) MANMADE
Educates TEACHES
Put into bondage ENSLAVE
From the Orient EASTERN
Fume-filled SMOKY
Spiny lobster CRAYFISH
Cabaret venue NIGHTSPOT
Stockings fibre NYLON
Kitchen flooring LINO
Charmingly FETCHINGLY
Rectangular courtyard QUAD
Reverence AWE
Viper ADDER
Shiver TREMBLE
Most tidy NEATEST
Makes (jumper) KNITS
Straying from subject DIGRESSING
Narrow foot tracks PATHWAYS
Pig noises OINKS
Cold (manner) IMPERSONAL
Market researchers ANALYSTS
Listens to HEEDS
Absconder ESCAPEE
Stretchy tape ELASTIC
Bellows instrument ORGAN
Moulds and toadstools FUNGI
Solely ONLY
Haul LUG