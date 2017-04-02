Metro Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Climate chart (7,3)
|WEATHERMAP
|Cain’s brother
|ABEL
|Wooden carton
|CRATE
|Borneo ape (5-4)
|ORANGUTAN
|Ventured (guess)
|HAZARDED
|Eighth, …, tenth
|NINTH
|Obscure
|UNCLEAR
|Nasal opening
|NOSTRIL
|Intervening time
|INTERIM
|Outshine
|UPSTAGE
|Bygone era, … days
|OLDEN
|Malignant skin tumour
|MELANOMA
|Stoical and emotionless
|IMPASSIVE
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Built
|MADE
|Artificial materials
|SYNTHETICS
|Candle core
|WICK
|From the menu, … carte (1,2)
|ALA
|‘Laughing’ scavenger
|HYENA
|Requisition again
|REORDER
|Magic lamp hero
|ALADDIN
|Conductor’s stick
|BATON
|Owner of territory (4-6)
|LANDHOLDER
|Suffers torment (over decision)
|AGONISES
|UK racecourse
|ASCOT
|Concert hall
|AUDITORIUM
|Spookiness
|EERINESS
|Resupply with guns
|REARM
|Embalm
|MUMMIFY
|Most hideous
|UGLIEST
|Tranquillised
|DOPED
|Artless
|NAIVE
|Moose
|ELKS
|Record label (1,1,1)
|EMI