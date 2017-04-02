Metro Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Climate chart (7,3) WEATHERMAP
Cain’s brother ABEL
Wooden carton CRATE
Borneo ape (5-4) ORANGUTAN
Ventured (guess) HAZARDED
Eighth, …, tenth NINTH
Obscure UNCLEAR
Nasal opening NOSTRIL
Intervening time INTERIM
Outshine UPSTAGE
Bygone era, … days OLDEN
Malignant skin tumour MELANOMA
Stoical and emotionless IMPASSIVE
Perfect IDEAL
Built MADE
Artificial materials SYNTHETICS
Candle core WICK
From the menu, … carte (1,2) ALA
‘Laughing’ scavenger HYENA
Requisition again REORDER
Magic lamp hero ALADDIN
Conductor’s stick BATON
Owner of territory (4-6) LANDHOLDER
Suffers torment (over decision) AGONISES
UK racecourse ASCOT
Concert hall AUDITORIUM
Spookiness EERINESS
Resupply with guns REARM
Embalm MUMMIFY
Most hideous UGLIEST
Tranquillised DOPED
Artless NAIVE
Moose ELKS
Record label (1,1,1) EMI