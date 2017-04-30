Metro Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
All in agreement UNANIMOUS
Tests EXAMS
Jewelled headdress TIARA
Foyers LOBBIES
Supplement, … out EKE
Passes into law ENACTS
Hideous monster OGRE
Lack of success FAILURE
Most precious DEAREST
Cuts in half BISECTS
Looked GLANCED
12th of foot INCH
Elaborate ORNATE
Fish eggs ROE
Unrelenting ADAMANT
Wicked wrongs EVILS
Incident EVENT
Indecision HESITANCY
Disentangle UNTIE
Training schools ACADEMIES
Insufficiency INADEQUACY
Intimidate OVERAWE
Gave military greeting SALUTED
Recedes EBBS
Dropping (TV show) AXING
Mistrusted SUSPECTED
Company board MANAGEMENT
Make up (story) FABRICATE
Jaunt EXCURSION
Relieve itch SCRATCH
Bifocals GLASSES
Stop CEASE
Composition ESSAY
Alliance PACT