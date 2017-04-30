Metro Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|All in agreement
|UNANIMOUS
|Tests
|EXAMS
|Jewelled headdress
|TIARA
|Foyers
|LOBBIES
|Supplement, … out
|EKE
|Passes into law
|ENACTS
|Hideous monster
|OGRE
|Lack of success
|FAILURE
|Most precious
|DEAREST
|Cuts in half
|BISECTS
|Looked
|GLANCED
|12th of foot
|INCH
|Elaborate
|ORNATE
|Fish eggs
|ROE
|Unrelenting
|ADAMANT
|Wicked wrongs
|EVILS
|Incident
|EVENT
|Indecision
|HESITANCY
|Disentangle
|UNTIE
|Training schools
|ACADEMIES
|Insufficiency
|INADEQUACY
|Intimidate
|OVERAWE
|Gave military greeting
|SALUTED
|Recedes
|EBBS
|Dropping (TV show)
|AXING
|Mistrusted
|SUSPECTED
|Company board
|MANAGEMENT
|Make up (story)
|FABRICATE
|Jaunt
|EXCURSION
|Relieve itch
|SCRATCH
|Bifocals
|GLASSES
|Stop
|CEASE
|Composition
|ESSAY
|Alliance
|PACT