Metro Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Kitchen mixer
|BLENDER
|Twist together
|ENTWINE
|Dad’s mum or dad
|GRANDPARENT
|Bother
|NAG
|Facial twitch
|TIC
|River boat
|BARGE
|Mental pictures
|IMAGES
|Unwell
|ILL
|Public transport vehicle
|BUS
|Thou shalt … steal
|NOT
|Dodge
|EVADE
|Toastmaster
|EMCEE
|Disc jockeys (1,2)
|DJS
|Finish
|END
|Printing fluid
|INK
|Replicas
|MODELS
|Surpass
|OUTDO
|Historical period
|ERA
|Tell lie
|FIB
|Quashing
|SUPPRESSING
|Sooner
|EARLIER
|Deviated
|STRAYED
|Cases
|BAGS
|Leaves place of danger
|EVACUATES
|Respond
|REACT
|Did push-ups
|EXERCISED
|Inside
|INNER
|Cooks’ whisks
|EGGBEATERS
|Representative groups sent to conferences
|DELEGATIONS
|Dining-room linen items
|TABLECLOTHS
|Chilled cafe drink (4,6)
|ICEDCOFFEE
|Apiarist
|BEEKEEPER
|Requirement
|NECESSITY
|Root
|TUBER
|Land units
|ACRES
|Became mature
|AGED