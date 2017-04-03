Metro Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Kitchen mixer BLENDER
Twist together ENTWINE
Dad’s mum or dad GRANDPARENT
Bother NAG
Facial twitch TIC
River boat BARGE
Mental pictures IMAGES
Unwell ILL
Public transport vehicle BUS
Thou shalt … steal NOT
Dodge EVADE
Toastmaster EMCEE
Disc jockeys (1,2) DJS
Finish END
Printing fluid INK
Replicas MODELS
Surpass OUTDO
Historical period ERA
Tell lie FIB
Quashing SUPPRESSING
Sooner EARLIER
Deviated STRAYED
Cases BAGS
Leaves place of danger EVACUATES
Respond REACT
Did push-ups EXERCISED
Inside INNER
Cooks’ whisks EGGBEATERS
Representative groups sent to conferences DELEGATIONS
Dining-room linen items TABLECLOTHS
Chilled cafe drink (4,6) ICEDCOFFEE
Apiarist BEEKEEPER
Requirement NECESSITY
Root TUBER
Land units ACRES
Became mature AGED