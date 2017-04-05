Metro Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bridge & road building professionals
|ENGINEERS
|Flings
|HURLS
|Unable to see
|BLIND
|Misfit
|DEVIANT
|Bitter grief
|WOE
|Visual representations
|IMAGES
|Cricketing extras
|BYES
|Shrank (in fear)
|CRINGED
|Japanese warrior
|SAMURAI
|Shakespeare’s … Night
|TWELFTH
|Very demanding (task)
|ONEROUS
|… & dads
|MUMS
|Spanish holiday
|FIESTA
|Woolly mat
|RUG
|Proof of payment
|RECEIPT
|Bring upon oneself
|INCUR
|Hangman’s rope loop
|NOOSE
|Scattered
|DISPERSED
|Arm joint
|ELBOW
|Suggested procedure
|GUIDELINE
|Falling asleep (7,3)
|NODDINGOFF
|Green precious stone
|EMERALD
|Unhappiness
|SADNESS
|Possess
|HAVE
|…, steady, go!
|READY
|Meets (requirements)
|SATISFIES
|Vital
|IMPERATIVE
|Twin-hulled sailing boat
|CATAMARAN
|Car-top luggage frames (4,5)
|ROOFRACKS
|Raised (flag)
|HOISTED
|Pearl sources
|OYSTERS
|Exaggeratedly masculine
|MACHO
|Stabbed with tusks
|GORED
|Mature
|RIPE