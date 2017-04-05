Metro Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Bridge & road building professionals ENGINEERS
Flings HURLS
Unable to see BLIND
Misfit DEVIANT
Bitter grief WOE
Visual representations IMAGES
Cricketing extras BYES
Shrank (in fear) CRINGED
Japanese warrior SAMURAI
Shakespeare’s … Night TWELFTH
Very demanding (task) ONEROUS
… & dads MUMS
Spanish holiday FIESTA
Woolly mat RUG
Proof of payment RECEIPT
Bring upon oneself INCUR
Hangman’s rope loop NOOSE
Scattered DISPERSED
Arm joint ELBOW
Suggested procedure GUIDELINE
Falling asleep (7,3) NODDINGOFF
Green precious stone EMERALD
Unhappiness SADNESS
Possess HAVE
…, steady, go! READY
Meets (requirements) SATISFIES
Vital IMPERATIVE
Twin-hulled sailing boat CATAMARAN
Car-top luggage frames (4,5) ROOFRACKS
Raised (flag) HOISTED
Pearl sources OYSTERS
Exaggeratedly masculine MACHO
Stabbed with tusks GORED
Mature RIPE