Metro Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Hectic (pace)
|FRANTIC
|Struck forcefully
|WHAMMED
|Unobtainable
|UNAVAILABLE
|Pod vegetable
|PEA
|Night bird
|OWL
|Confuse
|ADDLE
|Sauntered
|AMBLED
|Unwell
|ILL
|Colour
|HUE
|Audio discs (1,2)
|CDS
|Depart
|LEAVE
|Break into pieces
|SMASH
|Friend
|PAL
|Permit to
|LET
|Mischievous kid
|IMP
|Assess (4,2)
|SIZEUP
|Cowboy show
|RODEO
|Trivial lie
|FIB
|Eggs
|OVA
|Dignity (4-7)
|SELFRESPECT
|With an upright posture
|ERECTLY
|Worked out (plan)
|DEVISED
|Number in quartet
|FOUR
|Warning signal (5,4)
|ALARMBELL
|Large stringed instrument
|CELLO
|Unsteadiest
|WOBBLIEST
|Was gloomy
|MOPED
|Car franchise
|DEALERSHIP
|Unsubstantiated accusations
|ALLEGATIONS
|Appraisals
|EVALUATIONS
|Multi-functional (tool) (3-7)
|ALLPURPOSE
|Obligingly
|HELPFULLY
|Dour
|CHEERLESS
|Hang loosely
|DRAPE
|Uncovered
|BARED
|Collar fastener
|STUD