Metro Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Hectic (pace) FRANTIC
Struck forcefully WHAMMED
Unobtainable UNAVAILABLE
Pod vegetable PEA
Night bird OWL
Confuse ADDLE
Sauntered AMBLED
Unwell ILL
Colour HUE
Audio discs (1,2) CDS
Depart LEAVE
Break into pieces SMASH
Friend PAL
Permit to LET
Mischievous kid IMP
Assess (4,2) SIZEUP
Cowboy show RODEO
Trivial lie FIB
Eggs OVA
Dignity (4-7) SELFRESPECT
With an upright posture ERECTLY
Worked out (plan) DEVISED
Number in quartet FOUR
Warning signal (5,4) ALARMBELL
Large stringed instrument CELLO
Unsteadiest WOBBLIEST
Was gloomy MOPED
Car franchise DEALERSHIP
Unsubstantiated accusations ALLEGATIONS
Appraisals EVALUATIONS
Multi-functional (tool) (3-7) ALLPURPOSE
Obligingly HELPFULLY
Dour CHEERLESS
Hang loosely DRAPE
Uncovered BARED
Collar fastener STUD