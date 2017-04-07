Metro Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Complete disorder
|SHAMBLES
|Pet rodent, … pig
|GUINEA
|Proof of qualifications
|CREDENTIALS
|Travelling salesman
|REP
|… & order
|LAW
|Likeness
|IMAGE
|Calibrate anew
|RESET
|Exaggeration
|OVERSTATEMENT
|Skating manoeuvre (6,2,5)
|FIGUREOFEIGHT
|Unfastened
|UNDID
|Sectors
|ZONES
|Cereal
|RYE
|Electrically charged particle
|ION
|Declaration of approval
|ENDORSEMENT
|Alters (text)
|EMENDS
|Males’ clothing department
|MENSWEAR
|Reaping blade
|SICKLE
|Yes
|AYE
|Honey source
|BEEHIVE
|In reserve
|EXTRA
|Rapid rise
|UPSURGE
|Dorky youths
|NERDS
|Hunger
|APPETITE
|Norm
|AVERAGE
|Inaccurate
|WRONG
|Catnapped
|SNOOZED
|Waltz in
|ENTER
|Gushy
|EFFUSIVE
|Ginger-haired person
|REDHEAD
|Engine seals
|GASKETS
|Written communication
|LETTER
|Move to music
|DANCE
|Care for
|NURSE
|Poet’s word for before
|ERE