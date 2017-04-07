Metro Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Complete disorder SHAMBLES
Pet rodent, … pig GUINEA
Proof of qualifications CREDENTIALS
Travelling salesman REP
… & order LAW
Likeness IMAGE
Calibrate anew RESET
Exaggeration OVERSTATEMENT
Skating manoeuvre (6,2,5) FIGUREOFEIGHT
Unfastened UNDID
Sectors ZONES
Cereal RYE
Electrically charged particle ION
Declaration of approval ENDORSEMENT
Alters (text) EMENDS
Males’ clothing department MENSWEAR
Reaping blade SICKLE
Yes AYE
Honey source BEEHIVE
In reserve EXTRA
Rapid rise UPSURGE
Dorky youths NERDS
Hunger APPETITE
Norm AVERAGE
Inaccurate WRONG
Catnapped SNOOZED
Waltz in ENTER
Gushy EFFUSIVE
Ginger-haired person REDHEAD
Engine seals GASKETS
Written communication LETTER
Move to music DANCE
Care for NURSE
Poet’s word for before ERE