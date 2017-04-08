Metro Crossword Answers April 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Women’s small bags
|HANDBAGS
|News flash
|UPDATE
|Diplomatically
|JUDICIOUSLY
|Lip (of glass)
|RIM
|First … off the rank
|CAB
|Backs of feet
|HEELS
|Waits, … one’s time
|BIDES
|Green liqueur (5,2,6)
|CREMEDEMENTHE
|Early bicycle (5-8)
|PENNYFARTHING
|Up to the time
|UNTIL
|Lead
|LEASH
|Scarlet
|RED
|Formerly named
|NEE
|Episodes
|INSTALMENTS
|Layout
|DESIGN
|Actor’s daring stand-in
|STUNTMAN
|Seize in transit
|HIJACK
|Show agreement
|NOD
|Soil excavator
|BACKHOE
|Hand protector
|GLOVE
|Due (of money)
|PAYABLE
|Vented
|AIRED
|Entangled
|ENMESHED
|Possible culprit
|SUSPECT
|Pork rasher
|BACON
|Gives authority to
|ENABLES
|Golfer, … Woods
|TIGER
|Put on end
|UPTURNED
|Hollering
|YELLING
|Barbaric
|INHUMAN
|Most likely to win (4-2)
|ODDSON
|Arduous hikes
|TREKS
|Make suitable
|ADAPT
|Author’s alias, … de plume
|NOM