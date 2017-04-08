Metro Crossword Answers April 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Women’s small bags HANDBAGS
News flash UPDATE
Diplomatically JUDICIOUSLY
Lip (of glass) RIM
First … off the rank CAB
Backs of feet HEELS
Waits, … one’s time BIDES
Green liqueur (5,2,6) CREMEDEMENTHE
Early bicycle (5-8) PENNYFARTHING
Up to the time UNTIL
Lead LEASH
Scarlet RED
Formerly named NEE
Episodes INSTALMENTS
Layout DESIGN
Actor’s daring stand-in STUNTMAN
Seize in transit HIJACK
Show agreement NOD
Soil excavator BACKHOE
Hand protector GLOVE
Due (of money) PAYABLE
Vented AIRED
Entangled ENMESHED
Possible culprit SUSPECT
Pork rasher BACON
Gives authority to ENABLES
Golfer, … Woods TIGER
Put on end UPTURNED
Hollering YELLING
Barbaric INHUMAN
Most likely to win (4-2) ODDSON
Arduous hikes TREKS
Make suitable ADAPT
Author’s alias, … de plume NOM