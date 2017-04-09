Metro Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro April 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mental disease study
|PSYCHIATRY
|First man in space, … Gagarin
|YURI
|Adult girl
|WOMAN
|Short weightlifting bars
|DUMBBELLS
|Bear in mind
|CONSIDER
|Paris cathedral, … Dame
|NOTRE
|Pray
|WORSHIP
|Spring onion
|SHALLOT
|Showcase
|EXHIBIT
|Amid
|BETWEEN
|Chirp
|TWEET
|Devil-worshipper
|SATANIST
|Military exercise
|OPERATION
|Emotional undercurrents
|VIBES
|Conceal
|HIDE
|Wall builder
|BRICKLAYER
|Cat’s feet
|PAWS
|Starchy tuber
|YAM
|Puts up (painting)
|HANGS
|Totalled, … to (5,2)
|ADDEDUP
|Comments
|REMARKS
|Dark
|UNLIT
|Examining officially
|INSPECTING
|Copious
|ABUNDANT
|Chat-show hostess, … Winfrey
|OPRAH
|Liking for sugar (5,5)
|SWEETTOOTH
|Routine
|HABITUAL
|Gazes lustfully
|LEERS
|More irritable
|TESTIER
|Of plants
|BOTANIC
|Rectify (text)
|EMEND
|Of shipping
|NAVAL
|Callous opportunist
|USER
|Lad
|BOY