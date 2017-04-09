Metro Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Mental disease study PSYCHIATRY
First man in space, … Gagarin YURI
Adult girl WOMAN
Short weightlifting bars DUMBBELLS
Bear in mind CONSIDER
Paris cathedral, … Dame NOTRE
Pray WORSHIP
Spring onion SHALLOT
Showcase EXHIBIT
Amid BETWEEN
Chirp TWEET
Devil-worshipper SATANIST
Military exercise OPERATION
Emotional undercurrents VIBES
Conceal HIDE
Wall builder BRICKLAYER
Cat’s feet PAWS
Starchy tuber YAM
Puts up (painting) HANGS
Totalled, … to (5,2) ADDEDUP
Comments REMARKS
Dark UNLIT
Examining officially INSPECTING
Copious ABUNDANT
Chat-show hostess, … Winfrey OPRAH
Liking for sugar (5,5) SWEETTOOTH
Routine HABITUAL
Gazes lustfully LEERS
More irritable TESTIER
Of plants BOTANIC
Rectify (text) EMEND
Of shipping NAVAL
Callous opportunist USER
Lad BOY