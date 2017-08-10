Metro Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Small community
|VILLAGE
|Attack with missiles
|BOMBARD
|Competently
|EFFICIENTLY
|Genetic code carrier (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Health resort
|SPA
|Unwarranted (haste)
|UNDUE
|Stores secretly
|HOARDS
|Item bid for in auction
|LOT
|Repetitive strain injury (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Military actions
|OPS
|Wear away
|ERODE
|Different
|OTHER
|Conifer
|FIR
|Noise
|DIN
|Drinking house
|PUB
|Slumbering
|ASLEEP
|Speak publicly
|ORATE
|Steal from
|ROB
|Anger
|IRE
|Temporary framework for building
|SCAFFOLDING
|Most serious
|GRAVEST
|Bound up
|TRUSSED
|Competes (with)
|VIES
|Beach rescuer
|LIFESAVER
|Odds or …
|EVENS
|Tactical army unit
|BATTALION
|Totted up
|ADDED
|Car franchise
|DEALERSHIP
|Heavy boots
|CLODHOPPERS
|Traveller’s cheap lodgings (5,6)
|YOUTHHOSTEL
|Hurrying, … it
|HOTFOOTING
|Bird, robin …
|REDBREAST
|Hospital aides
|ORDERLIES
|Amphitheatre centre
|ARENA
|Be suitable for
|BEFIT
|Grew older
|AGED