Metro Crossword Answers August 11th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Valuable old item ANTIQUE
Replenishes REFILLS
Citrus fruits ORANGES
Fly around (planet) ORBIT
Banjo sound TWANG
Authorise APPROVE
Writes own name SIGNS
Baby bird shelters NESTS
Bounds LEAPS
Money fold WAD
Supersonic plane JET
Stared open-mouthed GAPED
Wet MOIST
Ride bike CYCLE
Seafood delicacy ABALONE
Liquid rubber LATEX
Surprised, taken … ABACK
Disregards IGNORES
Magic, … of hand SLEIGHT
Used oars PADDLED
Postmortem AUTOPSY
Earl Grey sachet (3,3) TEABAG
Rations QUOTAS
Instance EXAMPLE
Reorganise troops REGROUP
Attach something firmly FASTEN
Mauve shrubs LILACS
Offer advice SUGGEST
Knobs NODES
Get pleasure from ENJOY
Hunk of wood LOG
Current unit AMP
Unhappy SAD
Insinuates IMPLIES
Anti AGAINST
Self-indulgent act (3,4) EGOTRIP
Saturday/Sunday WEEKEND
Chant in a solemn way INTONE
Physically demanding TAXING
Terminated CEASED
Church, the Sistine … CHAPEL