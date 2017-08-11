Metro Crossword Answers August 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Valuable old item
|ANTIQUE
|Replenishes
|REFILLS
|Citrus fruits
|ORANGES
|Fly around (planet)
|ORBIT
|Banjo sound
|TWANG
|Authorise
|APPROVE
|Writes own name
|SIGNS
|Baby bird shelters
|NESTS
|Bounds
|LEAPS
|Money fold
|WAD
|Supersonic plane
|JET
|Stared open-mouthed
|GAPED
|Wet
|MOIST
|Ride bike
|CYCLE
|Seafood delicacy
|ABALONE
|Liquid rubber
|LATEX
|Surprised, taken …
|ABACK
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Magic, … of hand
|SLEIGHT
|Used oars
|PADDLED
|Postmortem
|AUTOPSY
|Earl Grey sachet (3,3)
|TEABAG
|Rations
|QUOTAS
|Instance
|EXAMPLE
|Reorganise troops
|REGROUP
|Attach something firmly
|FASTEN
|Mauve shrubs
|LILACS
|Offer advice
|SUGGEST
|Knobs
|NODES
|Get pleasure from
|ENJOY
|Hunk of wood
|LOG
|Current unit
|AMP
|Unhappy
|SAD
|Insinuates
|IMPLIES
|Anti
|AGAINST
|Self-indulgent act (3,4)
|EGOTRIP
|Saturday/Sunday
|WEEKEND
|Chant in a solemn way
|INTONE
|Physically demanding
|TAXING
|Terminated
|CEASED
|Church, the Sistine …
|CHAPEL