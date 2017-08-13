Metro Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Giggled LAUGHED
Cigar leaves TOBACCO
Pub or shop owner/managers PROPRIETORS
Opponent FOE
Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1) DNA
Selfishness GREED
Brawled in the street (of crowd) RIOTED
Sift (for gold) PAN
… & nay YEA
Pod vegetable PEA
Privileged class ELITE
Hunting gun RIFLE
Computer-aided design (1,1,1) CAD
Astern AFT
Neither fish … fowl NOR
Get into (computer files) ACCESS
Synagogue scholar RABBI
Meadow (poetic) LEA
Alias (1,1,1) AKA
Age groups GENERATIONS
Dreary or boring (routine) TEDIOUS
Exploded (of volcano) ERUPTED
Chops off (branches) LOPS
Voted in without challenge, elected … UNOPPOSED
Greatly fear DREAD
Dismantled (4,5) TOOKAPART
Coffee, … latte CAFFE
Cheque account limits OVERDRAFTS
Redrafting plans for (building) REDESIGNING
Important SIGNIFICANT
Small berry REDCURRANT
Twelve-month old horses YEARLINGS
Fades away (6,3) PETERSOUT
Mark (cattle) with heated iron BRAND
See eye-to-eye AGREE
Familiar with, … to USED