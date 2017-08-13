Metro Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Giggled
|LAUGHED
|Cigar leaves
|TOBACCO
|Pub or shop owner/managers
|PROPRIETORS
|Opponent
|FOE
|Forensic ID check, … test (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Selfishness
|GREED
|Brawled in the street (of crowd)
|RIOTED
|Sift (for gold)
|PAN
|… & nay
|YEA
|Pod vegetable
|PEA
|Privileged class
|ELITE
|Hunting gun
|RIFLE
|Computer-aided design (1,1,1)
|CAD
|Astern
|AFT
|Neither fish … fowl
|NOR
|Get into (computer files)
|ACCESS
|Synagogue scholar
|RABBI
|Meadow (poetic)
|LEA
|Alias (1,1,1)
|AKA
|Age groups
|GENERATIONS
|Dreary or boring (routine)
|TEDIOUS
|Exploded (of volcano)
|ERUPTED
|Chops off (branches)
|LOPS
|Voted in without challenge, elected …
|UNOPPOSED
|Greatly fear
|DREAD
|Dismantled (4,5)
|TOOKAPART
|Coffee, … latte
|CAFFE
|Cheque account limits
|OVERDRAFTS
|Redrafting plans for (building)
|REDESIGNING
|Important
|SIGNIFICANT
|Small berry
|REDCURRANT
|Twelve-month old horses
|YEARLINGS
|Fades away (6,3)
|PETERSOUT
|Mark (cattle) with heated iron
|BRAND
|See eye-to-eye
|AGREE
|Familiar with, … to
|USED