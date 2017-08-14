Metro Crossword Answers August 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Till operator
|CASHIER
|Onward
|FORWARD
|Hands & feet
|EXTREMITIES
|Non-verbal yes
|NOD
|Harden
|SET
|Fundamental
|BASIC
|Recite (prayer)
|INTONE
|Consume
|EAT
|Vicious mongrel
|CUR
|Set alight
|LIT
|Of the nose
|NASAL
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Droop
|SAG
|Final result, … product
|END
|Unwelcome guest, persona … grata
|NON
|Violin wire
|STRING
|Conscious
|AWAKE
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA
|Irish Republican Army (1,1,1)
|IRA
|Earthquake recorder
|SEISMOGRAPH
|Ageing (population)
|GREYING
|Hindmost part (4,3)
|TAILEND
|Rowing team
|CREW
|Placing
|SITUATING
|Dilapidated castles
|RUINS
|Misspent
|FRITTERED
|Uncles & …
|AUNTS
|Pledging
|DEDICATING
|Sincerity
|EARNESTNESS
|Deducting
|SUBTRACTING
|Rink dancing (3,7)
|ICESKATING
|Closing (fist)
|CLENCHING
|Establish laws
|LEGISLATE
|Maxim
|ADAGE
|Allow inside
|ADMIT
|Equipped with horseshoes
|SHOD