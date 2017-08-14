Metro Crossword Answers August 14th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Till operator CASHIER
Onward FORWARD
Hands & feet EXTREMITIES
Non-verbal yes NOD
Harden SET
Fundamental BASIC
Recite (prayer) INTONE
Consume EAT
Vicious mongrel CUR
Set alight LIT
Of the nose NASAL
Rub out ERASE
Droop SAG
Final result, … product END
Unwelcome guest, persona … grata NON
Violin wire STRING
Conscious AWAKE
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA
Irish Republican Army (1,1,1) IRA
Earthquake recorder SEISMOGRAPH
Ageing (population) GREYING
Hindmost part (4,3) TAILEND
Rowing team CREW
Placing SITUATING
Dilapidated castles RUINS
Misspent FRITTERED
Uncles & … AUNTS
Pledging DEDICATING
Sincerity EARNESTNESS
Deducting SUBTRACTING
Rink dancing (3,7) ICESKATING
Closing (fist) CLENCHING
Establish laws LEGISLATE
Maxim ADAGE
Allow inside ADMIT
Equipped with horseshoes SHOD