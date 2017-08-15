Metro Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Intermittently (2,3,3)
|ONANDOFF
|Mummify
|EMBALM
|ATM transactions
|WITHDRAWALS
|Young goat
|KID
|Regret
|RUE
|Become liable for
|INCUR
|Unwarranted
|UNDUE
|Unusable
|UNSERVICEABLE
|Hard to forecast
|UNPREDICTABLE
|Bishops of Rome
|POPES
|Inactive
|INERT
|Helicopter platform
|PAD
|Boat race steersman
|COX
|Annoying
|AGGRAVATING
|Stockholm natives
|SWEDES
|Tooth practitioners
|DENTISTS
|Hymn, … Christian Soldiers
|ONWARD
|Termite, white …
|ANT
|Mummies & …
|DADDIES
|Pre-euro French coin
|FRANC
|Govern badly
|MISRULE
|Invited
|ASKED
|Made angry
|MADDENED
|Evacuate by plane
|AIRLIFT
|Provide with gear
|EQUIP
|Drizzling
|RAINING
|Paging device sound
|BLEEP
|Mistrusts
|SUSPECTS
|Entrap
|ENSNARE
|Unimportant movie role (3,4)
|BITPART
|Proverbs
|ADAGES
|Fairy
|PIXIE
|Delete
|ERASE
|Belonging to it
|ITS