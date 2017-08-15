Metro Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Intermittently (2,3,3) ONANDOFF
Mummify EMBALM
ATM transactions WITHDRAWALS
Young goat KID
Regret RUE
Become liable for INCUR
Unwarranted UNDUE
Unusable UNSERVICEABLE
Hard to forecast UNPREDICTABLE
Bishops of Rome POPES
Inactive INERT
Helicopter platform PAD
Boat race steersman COX
Annoying AGGRAVATING
Stockholm natives SWEDES
Tooth practitioners DENTISTS
Hymn, … Christian Soldiers ONWARD
Termite, white … ANT
Mummies & … DADDIES
Pre-euro French coin FRANC
Govern badly MISRULE
Invited ASKED
Made angry MADDENED
Evacuate by plane AIRLIFT
Provide with gear EQUIP
Drizzling RAINING
Paging device sound BLEEP
Mistrusts SUSPECTS
Entrap ENSNARE
Unimportant movie role (3,4) BITPART
Proverbs ADAGES
Fairy PIXIE
Delete ERASE
Belonging to it ITS