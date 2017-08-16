Metro Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Top male star (7,3) LEADINGMAN
Colourless DRAB
Oil lamp cords WICKS
Heartbreaking stories or catastrophes TRAGEDIES
Eighteen, …, twenty NINETEEN
Nuclear weapon (1-4) HBOMB
Funeral cars HEARSES
Strummed (banjo) TWANGED
Emerged (of new chick) HATCHED
Kidnap captive HOSTAGE
LP record ALBUM
Scrutinises EXAMINES
Weaker competitors UNDERDOGS
Spotted pattern, … dots POLKA
Sodium bicarbonate, baking … SODA
Episode INSTALMENT
Crudely sexy LEWD
Curved line ARC
Send forth or magazine edition ISSUE
Rainwater channels GUTTERS
Versus AGAINST
Horned African beast RHINO
Meddlesome people BUSYBODIES
Auburn-haired people REDHEADS
Ill-suited INAPT
Tiny dogs CHIHUAHUAS
Plotters SCHEMERS
Stare angrily GLARE
Abate (3,4) DIEDOWN
Earphones HEADSET
Waited, … one’s time BIDED
Incite to action IMPEL
Sewn skirt tuck DART
Actress, Jamie … Curtis LEE