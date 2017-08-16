Metro Crossword Answers August 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro August 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Top male star (7,3)
|LEADINGMAN
|Colourless
|DRAB
|Oil lamp cords
|WICKS
|Heartbreaking stories or catastrophes
|TRAGEDIES
|Eighteen, …, twenty
|NINETEEN
|Nuclear weapon (1-4)
|HBOMB
|Funeral cars
|HEARSES
|Strummed (banjo)
|TWANGED
|Emerged (of new chick)
|HATCHED
|Kidnap captive
|HOSTAGE
|LP record
|ALBUM
|Scrutinises
|EXAMINES
|Weaker competitors
|UNDERDOGS
|Spotted pattern, … dots
|POLKA
|Sodium bicarbonate, baking …
|SODA
|Episode
|INSTALMENT
|Crudely sexy
|LEWD
|Curved line
|ARC
|Send forth or magazine edition
|ISSUE
|Rainwater channels
|GUTTERS
|Versus
|AGAINST
|Horned African beast
|RHINO
|Meddlesome people
|BUSYBODIES
|Auburn-haired people
|REDHEADS
|Ill-suited
|INAPT
|Tiny dogs
|CHIHUAHUAS
|Plotters
|SCHEMERS
|Stare angrily
|GLARE
|Abate (3,4)
|DIEDOWN
|Earphones
|HEADSET
|Waited, … one’s time
|BIDED
|Incite to action
|IMPEL
|Sewn skirt tuck
|DART
|Actress, Jamie … Curtis
|LEE